Fugitif strikes late at Cheltenham for December Gold Cup win

Fugitif sets off in pursuit of Il Ridoto
Fugitif and Gavin Sheehan struck late to deny front-runner Il Ridoto and Bryony Frost and win the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Il Ridoto and Frero Banbou had pulled a long way clear of the rest of the field before Frero Banbou faded to leave his rival clear.

Il Ridoto kept his head in front before Fugitif (13-2) came from a long way back to snatch it in a photo finish.

It was a first winner at the track for trainer Richard Hobson after 42 losers.

Winning jockey Sheehan said: "It gave me confidence that they were going a gallop, but, at the same time, from a long way out I thought we've got to change at some stage, but I was just biding my time to chase and then hoping to finish stronger up the hill.

"He's a brilliant horse to ride. We got one fence wrong, that was it. Other than that, he was brilliant. It's just such a great feeling, coming down the hill and travelling like he did but at the same time thinking that the race was over.

"That's just a brilliant result for Richard Hobson and his team. They've had a lot of seconds here and that'll mean the world."