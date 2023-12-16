Fugitif strikes late at Cheltenham for December Gold Cup win

Fugitif (second from left) sets off late on in pursuit of Il Ridoto

Fugitif and Gavin Sheehan struck late to deny front-runner Il Ridoto and Bryony Frost and win the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Il Ridoto and Frero Banbou had pulled a long way clear of the rest of the field before Frero Banbou faded to leave his rival clear.

Il Ridoto kept his head in front before Fugitif (13-2) came from a long way back to snatch it in a photo finish.

It was a first winner at the track for trainer Richard Hobson after 42 losers.

Winning jockey Sheehan said: "It gave me confidence that they were going a gallop, but, at the same time, from a long way out I thought we've got to change at some stage, but I was just biding my time to chase and then hoping to finish stronger up the hill.

"He's a brilliant horse to ride. We got one fence wrong, that was it. Other than that, he was brilliant. It's just such a great feeling, coming down the hill and travelling like he did but at the same time thinking that the race was over.

"That's just a brilliant result for Richard Hobson and his team. They've had a lot of seconds here and that'll mean the world."