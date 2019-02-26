Fueler suffers broken fibula, torn ACL in pit road incident

Anthony Pasut, fueler for Chris Buescher‘s team, suffered a broken fibula, torn ACL and other injuries to his right leg during a pit road incident in Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Pasut is a Hendrick Motorsports pit crew member. JTG Daugherty Racing gets its pit crews from Hendrick Motorsports.

Pasut was injured when JTG Daugherty driver Ryan Preece ran into the back of B.J. McLeod’s car on pit road. McLeod’s car spun into Buescher’s pit and injured Pasut.

A timeline for his return has not been determined. A replacement will be determined later this week.