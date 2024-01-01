Fueled by memories of 2020 Citrus Bowl, Cornelius Johnson ready for rematch with Alabama

Michigan football is preparing to battle against the biggest name in college football — Nick Saban. For most of the roster, this is the first time they will face the Crimson Tide, but for others, there’s already a ship to right. Cornelius Johnson is one of the older players on the roster who remembers the 2020 Citrus Bowl that finished with Alabama blowing out Michigan by a score of 35-19.

“Round two is going to be a little different because of the stakes at hand, a spot in the national title is on the line,” Johnson said. “I’m just looking forward to that rematch. Getting back at them for last time.”

Of course, the task will not come easy for Michigan. Alabama’s secondary boasts two potential first-round picks in Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold. Despite the mock drafts and media hyper, Johnson won’t let the pre-game chatter get to his head.

“There’s a lot of talk from both sides,” Johnson noted. “All that talk is good, I mean, eventually like you said it’s all gonna come down to when that ball is snapped. We will see what happens.”

To his credit, Johnson isn’t one to shy from bright lights. Michigan fans will fondly remember his 2022 performance against Ohio State which saw Johnson catch four passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. The fifth-year senior credits preparation for his calm demeanor in stressful games.

“It just comes down to being in the moment,” Johnson mused. “Just trusting your preparation this month leading up to the game. Just trying to live and learn by the past two bowl games that didn’t necessarily go Michigan’s way.”

Michigan, and the sports world, will see if Johnson and his teammates have been able to make the right gameplan tweaks on Monday evening in the Rose Bowl. Hopefully the third time is the charm for a Wolverines team yearning for bowl success.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire