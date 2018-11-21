Fueled by boos, turbulent Wizards rally from 24-point deficit to top Clippers

Washington Wizards dysfunction is really hitting its stride, and the home crowd is taking notice.

The Los Angeles Clippers opened a 38-18 lead in the first quarter Tuesday, prompting a chorus of boos at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards defense was nowhere to be found in the first half, as they allowed the Clippers to take a 77-54 lead into the break.

Wizards change narrative, if just for one night

But they found life in the second half, turning what looked like a blowout loss into a 125-118 win after trailing by 24 points in the second quarter.

The team’s star guards Bradley Beal and John Wall openly “have a tendency to dislike each other on the court” and were reportedly cussing and yelling at each other at practice, with head coach Scott Brooks also being on the receiving end.

Wall, Beal lead way in win

But the pair performed on the court Tuesday, leading the way in the second-half rally. Wall tallied 30 points, eight assists and just one turnover in the win while Beal added 27 points and seven assists.

Tobias Harris starred once again for the Clippers with 29 points and nine rebounds while hitting 4-of-6 3-point attempts. But only eight of those points came in the second half after a dominant opening half.

Of course, one win is not a panacea in Washington.

With the entire roster reportedly on the trade block, the product on the court has been in shambles, prompting an appearance of a paper bag of shame in the stands.

So….. this is happening pic.twitter.com/DF0LLJyObA — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) November 21, 2018





Wizards still face a heap of problems

The turmoil troubling the team has been simmering for years and isn’t likely to dissipate in the midst of a 6-11 start.

Forward Markieff Morris hammered that point home when asked about feeling good about the win.

“Not really,” Morris told reporters. “It’s f—– up what’s going on. The comments that’s coming from the locker room is f—– up. That don’t happen in sports.”

It does happen in sports. And it is happening in Washington.

But for one night at least, the bleeding has stopped.

