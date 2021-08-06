Fuel spill at Ferrysburg Terminal

Aug. 6—A fuel leak at a Ferrysburg fuel terminal was stopped a couple of hours after emergency crews responded to the facility on North Shore Drive Thursday night.

"The scene is stable," said Lou Hunt, Ottawa County Director of Emergency Management in a press release issued just after 11 p.m. "Fire and hazmat crews are closely monitoring the situation, but there is no present danger to the public."

Hunt said that cleanup was underway and was expected to last throughout the night.

Officials did not say how much fuel leaked or whether or not it got into the water.

Ferrysburg firefighters, along with Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies and North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics responded to the Buckeye Terminals LLC Ferrysburg Terminal, 17806 North Shore Drive, at 8:40 p.m.

A strong fuel smell permeated the area as a command center was established at the terminal's gate.

Despite the smell, there were no evacuations in the area and traffic continued to get by on North Shore Drive.

Sheriff's deputies helped direct in resources that continued to roll in over the next couple of hours.

Officials requested the Coast Guard to monitor the scene from the nearby Grand River. Spring Lake and Crockery Township fire departments were soon requested to supply more personnel.

Ottawa County's Hazmat Team responded. Crews also arrived with equipment and tankers from Northern A-I Environmental Services and Youngs Environmental Cleanup.

Light trailers came from Spring Lake, Allendale, Blendon and Chester Township fire departments as well as from A-I.

Norton Shores Canteen provided refreshments and a restroom.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fuel spill in Ferrysburg tonight.

The call went out at about 8:45 p.m. to the Buckeye Terminals LLC's Ferrysburg Terminal, 17806 North Shore Drive.

Ferrysburg firefighters, HazMat team and North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics immediately responded. The U.S. Coast Guard is also expected to respond along with other area fire departments.

The gas smell is strong but evacuations are not expected to be requested.

A Tribune reporter is on the scene and we'll have more information when it becomes available.