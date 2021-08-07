Fuel spill contained at Ferrysburg Terminal

Aug. 6—FERRYSBURG — A fuel leak at a Ferrysburg fuel terminal was stopped late Thursday night, a couple of hours after emergency crews responded to the facility on North Shore Drive.

"The scene is stable," said Ottawa County Director of Emergency Management Lou Hunt in a press release issued shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday. "Fire and hazmat crews are closely monitoring the situation, but there is no present danger to the public."

Officials did not say how much fuel leaked or whether or not it got into the water.

Ferrysburg firefighters, along with Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies and North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics responded to the Buckeye Terminals LLC Ferrysburg Terminal, 17806 North Shore Drive, at 8:40 p.m.

A strong fuel smell permeated the area as a command center was established at the terminal's gate. Despite the smell, there were no evacuations in the area and traffic continued to get by on North Shore Drive.

Sheriff's deputies helped direct the resources that continued to roll in over the next couple of hours.

Officials requested the U.S. Coast Guard to monitor the scene from the nearby Grand River. Spring Lake and Crockery Township fire departments were soon requested to supply more personnel.

Ottawa County's Hazmat Team also responded. Crews also arrived with equipment and tankers from Northern A-1 Environmental Services of Whitehall and Young's Environmental Cleanup from Grand Rapids.

Light trailers came from Spring Lake, Allendale, Blendon and Chester Township fire departments, as well as from Northern A-1. Norton Shores Canteen provided refreshments and a restroom.