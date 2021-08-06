FTSE latest: Morrisons keeps M&A party on mid-cap index going, with higher offer from Fortress-led consortium

(Yui Mok/PA)

The flurry of M&A activity keeping investors in mid-caps salivating showed no signs of abating today, as supermarket chain Morrisons got a higher offer.

Morrisons’ directors had recommended a £6.3 billion deal from a Fortress-led consortium, a 254p per share proposal, but the largest shareholder had said it was not inclined to support the deal.

There had been speculation that private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, which had a 230p per share proposal rejected, could come back with another offer. It has until Monday.

Today the boards of Morrisons and Bidco (a newly formed company indirectly owned by funds managed or advised by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group) , said they have reached agreement on the terms of an increased cash offer at a value of 272p per share.

Shares in Morrisons gained 6p to 278p following the update.

Elsewhere Sanne, the fund administration business, has secured an extension to the date by which PE giant Cinven must announce a firm intention to make an offer, now pushed back to August 30.

FTSE 250-listed Sanne, which helps asset managers and hedge funds with services including work on tax compliance, had been in talks with Cinven about a potential 875p per share offer.

However, earlier this week the company revealed that it was in “advanced discussions” with fund servicing group Apex, regarding a possible 920p per share offer in a £1.5 billion deal. Shares in Sanne improved 10.67p to 922.68p on hopes the extension leaves room for more offers.

There has been a flurry of swoops for UK firms this year, with analysts pointing to UK stocks’ value compared with international firms.

This week US firm Parker-Hannifin revealed a 800p a share swoop for Meggitt, and shares in the latter were 1p higher this morning at 724p.

Overall the FTSE 250 was down 69.72 points at 23436.4, and the FTSE 100 was 0.39 points lower at 7119.54.

