FTSE latest: Chip shortages drive sales surge for used car firms

Graeme Evans
·2 min read
Used car retailers are continuing to enjoy life in the fast lane after yet more evidence of booming trading conditions sent shares across the industry higher on Tuesday.

Marshall Motor Holdings, which has 116 franchises covering 22 brands, reported a record performance so far in 2021 as the end of lockdowns and a production shortage of new vehicles creates “unprecedented” and “exceptional” market conditions.

Its revenues jumped 49% to £1.3 billion for an all-time high profits figure of £38.4 million at the half-year stage, helping shares to rise by 4% at one point today.

Marshall’s chief executive Daksh Gupta described the recent appreciation in used car prices as “frankly insane”, with used car margins up 246 basis points on 2020.

Earlier, the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders reported 2.2 million used car transactions in a record second quarter, although new car sales fell by 29.5% in July.

Gupta’s caution over trading for the rest of the year meant shares lose some spark, but were still 3p higher at 247p.

Among other car retailers, Pendragon surged 3% or half a penny to 18.1p, Lookers added 0.6p to 73p and Vertu Motors rallied 1.3p to 47p.

Price appreciation has been just as strong in the cryptocurrency sector over recent days, with fresh momentum today pushing bitcoin to a three-month high of $45,660.

In contrast, the FTSE 100 index stood 8.44 points lower at 7,123.92 as the summer lull in volumes continued.

Retailer Next was down more than 1.5%, while SSE gave up 18p to 1,605p after speculation yesterday over stake building by activist investor Elliott.

The FTSE 250 index added 88.16 points to 23,542.92, aided by a strong session for Watches of Switzerland after its quarterly UK sales rose 43% on 2019 as locked down Britons splashed out on luxury goods.

Its shares rallied 30p higher at 1,054p as chief executive Brian Duffy said the Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths firm had made a “very good start” to the new financial year.

Duffy said: “A big part of our business is where we can’t get enough product to meet demand — Rolex in particular.”

