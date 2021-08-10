FTSE 100 set for slow start, but plenty of mid-cap updates for investors to digest

Joanna Bourke
·1 min read
The FTSE 100 is called to open 5 points lower (Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters)
The FTSE 100 yesterday had a slow start with a lack of blockbuster announcements from firms, but it closed up 0.1%, or 9.95 points, at 7132.3.

SSE was among the risers. Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European stocks had a lacklustre start to the week yesterday with weakness in commodity prices being offset by strength in the likes of defensives, with utilities and healthcare outperforming, which in turn helped the FTSE100 to finish the day modestly in the green.”

Companies reporting on London’s blue chip index today include hotels giant IHG.

CMC Markets traders expect the FTSE 100 to open 5 points lower on Tuesday.

There will be plenty of mid-cap firms announcing results, ranging from office businesses Derwent London and IWG, to Rolex seller Watches of Switzerland Group.

Shareholders in FTSE 250 firm Vectura will also be watching to see if a auction for the inhalers expert progresses.

Yesterday the takeover regulator said the battle between between cigarette maker Philip Morris and US private equity firm Carlyle for Vectura will go to auction unless one of the two rivals issues a final offer for the group today.

Elsewhere today, figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show the UK’s used car market grew 108.6% in the second quarter of 2021.

The association said 2,167,504 vehicles changed hands, up 6.6% on 2019 pre-pandemic levels, and the best second quarter performance and almost the best quarter ever for the used car market.

FTSE 100 set to open lower, and Vectura takeover battle in focus

Takeover watchdog brings battle for Vectura to a head with auction

Supermarket giant hiring hundreds of workers on up to £61,000-a-year

Scaling the heights: Law firm secures new City office in skyscraper with climbing ‘skywall’ on 25th floor

