FTSE 100 Live: US stocks sink on low consumer confidence, blue-chips seen lower

Everyman losses grow fivefold as ticket sales slide

07:26 , Simon Hunt

Losses at Everyman grew fivefold after a fall in ticket sales at the cinema chain.

The firm posted a pre-tax loss of £4.3 million for the first six months of the year, up from just under £800k a year ago, as admission numbers fell 11% to £1.6 million. But it said sales had begun to rise in recent weeks following the blockbuster Barbie and Oppenheimer releases.

Everyman expanded its credit facilities from £25m to £35m and agreed a sale-and-leaseback deal on one of its sites to swallow the losses. It said it would continue to be a going concern under scenarios in which ticket sales did not fall further.

US worries hit sentiment, FTSE 100 seen slightly lower

07:25 , Graeme Evans

The poor run for Wall Street shares continued yesterday after all three major benchmarks closed more than 1% lower, led by a fall of 1.6% for the Nasdaq Composite.

The slump came as the economic outlook darkened due to weaker-than-expected consumer confidence figures and as traders worried about a US government shutdown if Congress fails to agree funding beyond the end of this month.

The prospect of higher-for-longer US interest rates has also depressed sentiment in the past week, leaving the S&P 500 index at a thiree month low following last night’s decline of 1.5%.

Shares in Paris and Frankfurt came under pressure yesterday, although the boost of a weaker pound on overseas-earning stocks helped the FTSE 100 index to close near its opening mark.

Sterling today stood at $1.214, having fallen to its lowest level since March earlier this week.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 to open nine points lower at 7616, while futures markets are pointing to a better session on Wall Street later today. Markets in Asia were higher this morning, led by the Hang Seng index with a 0.7% improvement.

