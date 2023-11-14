FTSE 100 Live: UK Unemployment rate and wages, Vodafone, Wise results, Glencore $9bn deal, shares seen lower

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

The ONS is set to publish the UK's latest unemployment and wage figures this morning, as the City looks for signs that the Bank of England may start looking to cut interest rates soon.

The unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 4.3%, according to a survey of economists.

The FFTSE 100 is set to open slightly lower today, with companies reporting results including Vodafone and Wise..

FTSE 100 seen lower ahead of US inflation reading, oil price higher

07:20 , Graeme Evans

Investor caution ahead of this afternoon’s US inflation reading means that the FTSE 100 index is expected to open about 0.2% lower at around 7410.

The annual rate of the consumer prices index is forecast to fall from 3.7% to 3.3% but with core inflation unchanged at the previous month’s 4.1%.

Evidence that inflation is resisting higher interest rates will fuel worries on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve may have to take further action.

US markets posted a flat session yesterday, while the FTSE 100 index rose 0.9% or 65.28 points as the top flight put back some of Friday’s big losses.

Meanwhile, the stronger week for oil continued today after Brent Crude futures rose 0.3% to $82.77 a barrel. Gold traded at $1945 an ounce.

Unemployment remains at 4.2%

07:03 , Daniel O'Boyle

The UK's unemployment rate remained at 4.2% in the three months to September, defying expectations of a rise as markets continue to hope for a "soft landing" from the recent sky-high inflation.

The rate was slightly lower than the expected 4.3%.

Wages excluding bonuses rose in line with expectations,, though still close to historic highs, at 7.7%. But including bonuses, wages rose by 7.9%, ahead of the expected 7.3%.

