FTSE 100 Live: UK pay grows faster than expected again, unemployment ticks up, shares keep rising

London’s FTSE 100 re-took the 7500-point mark helped by rallying banks as investors absorb jobs and wages data into the Bank of England’s next rate call later this month.

Wages including bonuses in the UK rocketed by 8.5% year-on-year, ahead of expectations again. Excluding bonsues wages rose by 7.8% as expected.

Unemployment ticked up to 4.3%.

Mining stocks cooled after the previous day’s rally, while defensive sectors fell back in line with an upbeat feel to trade as the rally entered its fourth consecutive trading day,

08:20 , Michael Hunter

Banking stocks took the baton at the forefront of the FTSE 100’s run higher, which entered a fourth straight session in opening trade as investors measured the implications of more strong wage growth.

Overall, the main London stock index added over 18 points to 7,515.02, with some of the UK’s biggest high street lenders at the forefront of the market. Lloyds Banking Group added 0.4p to 42p, a rise of over 1% and the best gain in the sector.

Barclays was 1.3p stronger at 151p. NatWest gained 1.6p to 228p.

Miners eased back having set the pace on Monday. Antofagasta, the Chilean copper giant, handed back 13p to 1496p. Otherwise, stocks with defensive properties were under pressure as the mood stayed positive, drawing traders into riskier sectors. Severn Trent, the water utility, fell 16p to 2425p.

Is another rate hike locked in after latest wage growth?

07:53 , Daniel O'Boyle

The latest employment and wages figures showed some signs of interest rates continuing to slow the economy, but wage growth was still much faster than the Bank of England would hope.

Nicholas Hyett, Investment Manager at Wealth Club, said; “These numbers show some signs the UK labour market could be softening a touch, with a modest increase in unemployment. Add that to recent weakness in UK PMIs, and impending job losses from Wilko’s high profile closure and you can see why suggestions are starting to emerge that the Bank of England can pause future interest rate rises.”

But Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst, UK & EMEA at OANDA, said: “The Bank of England may have little option but to raise rates again next week despite comments recently indicating the debate will be fairly balanced.

“The UK labour market figures offer something for everyone on the face of it but under the circumstances, BoE hawks will likely be more emboldened by the figures than the doves.”

FTSE 100 expected to rise after wages data stokes debate on rate rises

07:27 , Michael Hunter

London’s FTSE 100 is expected to stay positive in early Tuesday trade, as investors digest wages and jobs data showing that pay including bonuses passed above the rate of consumer price inflation.

With the Bank of England’s base interest rate at 5.25% after five hikes in a row, wage growth including bonuses of 8.5% took it past the 6.8% level of the consumer price index. That is likely to add pressure for the 15th consecutive rate rise from the Bank of England later this month.

But it will also have to watch the impact of tighter monetary policy on the wider economy. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.3%.

In the meantime, the main London stock index is expected to carry on rising after posting modest overall gains over the previous session. It was expected to gain 13 points to 7,509.87.

Alice Haine, Personal Finance Analyst at Bestinvest said: “While the Bank of England is likely to welcome signs the tight labour market is softening, it will be less accommodating about accelerating wage growth

“Meanwhile real total pay, which includes bonuses, grew 8.5% over the same period. The good news is that in real terms, once inflation is factored in, real pay grew 0.6% and total pay 1.2%, offering some relief for households who have seen their disposable incomes battered by the cost-of-living crisis.”

Minister for employment ‘not complacent’

07:25 , Daniel O'Boyle

Following the latest employment data, Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP noted that the unemployment rate is still low by historical standards, but said this would not make the Government complacent about getting more people into work,

“This Government’s record on employment is clear; there are one million fewer workless households than in 2010 and the number of people on company payrolls is a near record high,” he said, “But we are not complacent about the challenges we face, which is why we remain focused on removing barriers to help people find and succeed in work.

“Our £3.5 billion package to deliver more tailored job support combined with our expanded childcare offer will help unlock individuals’ potential and grow the economy.”

Bonuses lift wages numbers past forecasts while jobs data improves

07:12 , Michael Hunter

The Bank of England’s fight against inflation will have to factor in news of rocketing pay due to high bonuses, out this morning, and powering past forecasts.

Average earnings for June including bonuses soared 8.5% year-on-yea. Excluding bonuses, it rose 7.8%, in line with forecasts. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.3%, as expected. There were 207,000 more people out of work over the three month to the end of June, more than the 185,000 expected.

High wage growth is one of the main factors watched by the Bank of England in its fight against inflation after 14 consecutive rate hikes has taken UK interest rates to 5.25%

