FTSE 100 Live: UK inflation rate tumbles to 4.6%, Fuller's, SSE results, shares seen higher

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

UK inflation fell to just 4.6%, its lowest level since 2021, in a key political victory for Rishi Sunak as well as a win in the Bank of England's battle to get prices back under control.

The FTSE 100 is expected to open slightly higher after big gains yesterday on lower-than-expected US inflation.

Yesterday's top stories

06:51 , Daniel O'Boyle

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard. Here's a selection of yesterday's top stories:

The West End is full -- at least in terms of Land Securities' property portfolio, which hits 99.6% occupancy, making it "effectively full"

Unemployment remains at 4.2%, ahead of Sunak's D-Day on inflation

Revolution Beauty returns to profit in first half, upgrades full-year guidance, after chaotic 2022-23 in which shares were suspended for nine months

Dr Martens poaches its new CFO from William Grant & Sons Limited, the maker of Glenfiddich scotch, as Giles Wilson swaps a tumbler for the bovver boot

BT pension fund deficit down from £8bn in 2020 to £3.7bn now. Aims to be fully funded by 2030.

Vodafone profits down by two thirds to €550m - CEO says "Vodafone's transformation is progressing... although much more needs to be done"

Glencore ends months-long takeover saga with Teck, agreeing to buy its steelmaking coal business for $6.9 bn in one of the year's biggest deals

Payments transfer firm Wise sees profits quadruple to £194 million amid rising interest rates. CEO says "we are unable to return interest to customers at the level we would like."

Inflation falls to 4.6%

07:02 , Daniel O'Boyle

Inflation plunged to 4.X% in October in a sharper-than-expected fall that will be cheered by Rishi Sunak, who has fulfilled his pledge on price rises, and the Bank of England alike.

The growth rate of the Consumer Price Index fell from 6.7% in September to its lowest since 2021, and is now less than half of December 2022’s reading. That milestone is key for the Prime Minister, who included a promise to halve inflation as one of his five pledges at the start of the year.

A sharp decline in the space of price rises was seen as almost certain as the new, lower, energy price cap came into effect at the start of October, reducing the amount spent on heating bills.

But thie rate announced today is lower than the expected 4.8%.

Core inflation also fell faster than expected to 5.7%.