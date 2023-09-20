FTSE 100 Live: UK inflation in surprise decline to 6.7%, blue-chips higher on rate peak hopes

(Evening Standard)

A surprise drop in UK inflation today boosted hopes that the Bank of England is near the peak of its interest rate cycle.

The FTSE 100 index turned higher on the inflation reading of 6.7%, which comes a day before the Bank reveals its latest rates decision.

Attention is also on tonight’s Federal Reserve rates announcement, particularly the outlook for policy in the year ahead.

Market snapshot as FTSE starts higher

08:31 , Daniel O'Boyle

The FTSE 100 has opened higher after this morning’s better-than-expected inflation reading.

Take a look at our full market snapshot below.

Cake maker Finsbury Food Group in £143m takeover approach

08:17 , Joanna Bourke

Finsbury Food Group has recommended approving a takeover offer that would see it move to private ownership, in a deal that values the bakery firm at £143.4 million.

The 110p cash per share proposal from a company owned by funds managed by asset management firm DBAY, is a 23.6% premium to the 89p closing price on September 19.

Directors at Finsbury Food Group, which supplies breads, birthday cakes and other products to supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants and fast-food firms, consider the terms fair and reasonable. The company has been advised by investment bank Oppenheimer.

Peter Baker, non-executive chairman at the cake maker said: “For the next phase of the Finsbury Group’s development the business will need to pursue strategic, transformational M&A to achieve the scale required to be successful in an increasingly competitive and demanding market place. I am confident that Finsbury will thrive under DBAY’s stewardship in the private market, with access to DBAY’s investment and operational support to pursue the current strategy of scaling Finsbury’s buy-and-build M&A in the future.”

Alexander Paiusco, chief executive of DBAY said: “We have been supportive shareholders of the business for over a year and have been impressed with the management team during our ownership, but we strongly believe Finsbury would benefit from transformational M&A including international expansion and this would be better achieved in private ownership without the barrier of the current listing.”

Pound falls towards $1.23

08:16 , Daniel O'Boyle

The pound has fallen to $1.234, as the surprise fall in inflation boosted hopes that rate rises will end soon.

It is the lowest the pound has fallen against the dollar since May.

Sterling dropped against all major currencies, buying €1.15 and ¥182.6.

Inflation surprise lifts FTSE 100

07:25 , Graeme Evans

Gloomy expectations for the FTSE 100 index have reversed in the wake of today’s lower-than-forecast inflation print of 6.7%.

IG Index says futures trading puts London’s top flight 0.4% or 32.2 points higher, whereas its opening call before the 7am inflation announcement had been 15 points lower at 7645.

The turnaround comes amid hopes that the Bank of England will have room to ease the pace of monetary policy tightening, starting with its decision due to be announced tomorrow at midday.

Chancellor hails inflation decline

07:22 , Daniel O'Boyle

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the lower inflation figures show the plan is working.

He said: “Today’s news shows the plan to deal with inflation is working - plain and simple. But it is still too high which is why it is all the more important to stick to our plan to halve it so we can ease the pressure on families and businesses.

“It is also the only path to sustainably higher growth.”

But Labour’s Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves MP said: "The UK is forecast to have the highest Inflation of any major economy this year.

“The Prime Minister is too weak to turn things around, while his predecessor Liz Truss continues to call for the same policies that crashed the economy this time last year.

"The Conservatives have wreaked havoc and working people are paying the price.

Dunelm cheers record sales but cautions of “unpredictable” consumer behaviour

07:19 , Joanna Bourke

Homewares retailer Dunelm has defied High Street gloom to reveal record annual sales of £1.6 billion, but the chain cautioned consumer behaviour remains “unpredictable”.

The chain, which has 180 branches and sells bedding, curtains and kitchen products, achieved the 5.5% growth in the year to July 1.

Dunelm, led by Nick Wilkinson, pointed to the performance being helped by an “unrelenting focus on offering value at all price points, passing on cost reductions across over 1,000 products in the spring”.

But pre-tax profits came in 7.8% lower at £193 million, reflecting tight control of margin “amidst inflation in our operating costs and our ongoing commitment to investment for the future”.

The FTSE 250 company added that it is pleased with trading early in the new financial year, but warned consumer behaviour remains unpredictable.

Food inflation falls but drinks prices rise faster

07:18 , Simon Hunt

Food inflation has fallen sharply across many essentials in welcome relief to shoppers on squeezed incomes.

However, inflation in drinks, including coffee, tea, spirits, wine and beer, continues to rise, today’s ONS data shows.

Traders focus on US rates outlook, Brent Crude lower

07:14 , Graeme Evans

Stock markets are struggling for direction as traders await clues from the Federal Reserve on the direction of US interest rates in the year ahead.

Policymakers are tonight expected to leave rates in a range of 5.25-5.5%, with Wall Street’s main focus being on the central bank’s “dot plot” summary of economic projections and comments of Fed chair Jerome Powell.

Traders are currently betting that rates will stay high throughout 2024, with forecasts earlier this week pointing to a level above 5% by June’s policy meeting.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said today: “Our US economists still expect the Fed to signal one further hike this year, but they think Powell will leave open the question of when that tightening could occur, and will lean heavily on a message of data dependency.

“And even though they expect the Fed’s forecasts to show softer inflation, they think that stronger growth and lower unemployment should counterbalance that, meaning that the 2024 dot will show one less rate cut in 2024 as well.”

Uncertainty ahead of the meeting meant all three of the major US indices closed yesterday’s session about 0.25% lower.

Brent Crude also retreated today to stand at $93.52, having hit a 10-month high above $95 in yesterday’s session.

Inflation surprisingly declines in August

07:06 , Daniel O'Boyle

Inflation defied predictions of a rise by dipping further to 6.7% in August.

It had been expected to tick back up to 7.0%.

Core inflation fell to just 6.2%, which is likely to fuel hopes the Bank of England will pause interest rate rises.

ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said: “The rate of inflation eased slightly this month driven by falls in the often-erratic cost of overnight accommodation and air fares, as well as food prices rising by less than the same time last year.

“This was partially offset by an increase in the price of petrol and diesel compared with a steep decline at this time last year, following record prices seen in July 2022.

“Core inflation has slowed this month by more than the headline rate, driven by lower services prices.”

Morning refresh: What you need to know to start the day

Tuesday 19 September 2023 22:43 , Simon Hunt

.Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

All City eyes are firmly fixed on UK inflation numbers which are expected out at 7am. Analyst forecast have inflation rising to 7% in August from 6.8% in the prior month, the first increase since February, led by higher oil prices.

That would put even more pressure on the Bank of England to unveil another interest rate hike tomorrow. But some economists are urging Governor Andrew Bailey to take a more cautious approach in light of the economic harm higher rates could bring about.

