FTSE 100 Live: UK inflation falls to 6.8%; Aviva, Admiral post results, shares fall further

The pace of price rises in the UK dropped signficiantly in July, new figures today reveal, as inflation fell to 6.8%.

The decline was exactly in line with forecasts, and came thanks in part to lower energy prices because of the lower price cap.

Elsewhere, insurers Aviva and Admiral are among those postinng results.

Miners and NatWest lead FTSE 100 lower, M&S up another 3%

08:27 , Graeme Evans

European markets remain under pressure with the FTSE 100 index at a fresh one-month low, down 16.48 points at 7373.16.

Mining stocks sustained more losses due to ongoing fears over China’s economy, resulting in Rio Tinto being down 69.5p at 4517.5p and Antofagasta 34p lower at 1418.5p.

They were joined on the fallers board by a decline of 3.6p to 230p for NatWest as the worst performing bank in London’s top flight.

Shares in insurers Aviva and Admiral performed well on the back of interim results, rising by 4.7p to 384.6p and 103p to 2302p respectively.

The FTSE 250 index was 3.72 points lower at 18,656.03, with Balfour Beatty off 21p to 345p following its results. Marks & Spencer shares made further progress after yesterday’s profits upgrade, rising by another 3% or 6.4p to 228p.

FTSE opens down, but pound nudges up

08:21 , Simon Hunt

A few minutes into the day’s trading session in London, the FTSE 100 is down 0.24%, but the pound is up slightly against the dollar after core inflation figures came in slightly higher than expected.

Inflation data ‘will not move the dial’ for Bank

08:19 , Daniel O'Boyle

Tim Graf, head of macro strategy for EMEA at State Street Global Markets, said that today’s inflation surprise won’t change much for the Bank of England, which is still expected to raise interest rates when the Monetary Policy Committee next meets on 21 September.

“After yesterday’s stronger wage numbers, today’s slight upside surprise on CPI will probably not move the dial for the Bank of England too much,” he said. “A further 25bps hike is fully priced for the September meeting and that should be delivered.”

“The main question is whether terminal rate pricing, which has now risen back to 6%, only 50 basis points off its cycle highs, is justified. We do not think it is. Other price data such as RPI and PPI have normalised and there are still large base effects in portions of the CPI basket that will fall out. And, outside of a big one-off bonus to the health sector in yesterday’s labour market data, we would have been talking about that being the weakest employment report since COVID.”

“Core inflation is sticky and certainly delays any talk of an imminent pause, but the MPC is becoming increasingly clear that wants to assess the effects of what it has done thus far and there is enough evidence of slack building in the economy that an additional 25bps hike next month is all that is needed.”

Private health insurance boom boosts Aviva

08:13 , Daniel O'Boyle

Aviva is set to to beat its financial targets after seeing a boom in health insurance as those looking for treatment look for alternatives to long NHS waiting lists.

The insurer saw a 58% jump in health insurance sales, though this still makes up only a small part of its business with £84 million in premiums.

“What we’re seeing is customers worried that they won’t be able to get treatment when they need it, that they don’t want to wait too long,” CEO Amanda Blanc said. “But also mental health and GP appointments. So we are definitely seeing the impact of that coming through.”

Operating profit rose by 8% to £715 million.

Activist investor Cevian Capital has sold almost its entire stake in Aviva three years after first snapping up shares in the insurance giant (PA) (PA Archive)

Blanc said: “Aviva’s performance and prospects have been transformed from just a few years ago. Today’s Aviva is about delivery and momentum, and these results show that Aviva is consistently meeting its promises.

“We expect to exceed our financial targets and we are making progress each quarter, as we said we would. I remain confident and excited that there is so much more Aviva can and will achieve.”

Shares are up 1.5% to 385.4p.

Admiral shares up 4% on profits rise

08:09 , Simon Hunt

Shares in Admiral rose as much as 4% after markets opened this morning as investors cheered a rise in profits.

Revenues rose 22% to £2.2 billion while pre-tax profits nudged up 4% to £234 million, as Admiral touted its “diversification strategy”, which saw non-UK Motor products delivering 19% customer growth.

However, the firm cut its dividend by 15% as it warned of a “backdrop of continuing elevated levels of claims inflation.”

Chancellor: 'We’re not at the finish line’

08:04 , Daniel O'Boyle

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: “The decisive action we’ve taken to tackle inflation is working, and the rate now stands at its lowest level since February last year.

“But while price rises are slowing, we’re not at the finish line. We must stick to our plan to halve inflation this year and get it back to the 2 per cent target as soon as possible.”

Food inflation down sharply, but beer and wine rises even faster

07:32 , Simon Hunt

Food inflation showed signs of abating, ONS data showed today, with prices down by as much as 4% in some categories.

But beer and wine continued to rise higher, with beer inflation hitting 11.8%.

‘A return to economic normalcy’?

07:19 , Daniel O'Boyle

The drop in inflation could be a major step back to normal, Mike Randall, CEO of Simply Asset Finance, said, and will give major hope to small businesses.

He said: “A consecutive drop in inflation signals that a return to economic normalcy could be within reach, giving SME’s hope for future growth.

“While ONS business data still reports inflation as one of the main concerns for 16% of business leaders, pressures are easing in other areas. Fewer businesses are reporting energy prices as their main concern, with 24% even reporting having no concerns for their business.

“From high interest rates to stubborn inflation, businesses have become experts at adapting to the challenges the economy presents to them. Yet, whilst businesses have remained positive through tactics like managing cashflow and embracing technology, lenders need to recognise their significance in keeping businesses buoyant. This means providing consistent and flexible financial support, especially through challenging economic periods.”

FTSE 100 seen lower, Asia markets in the red

07:18 , Graeme Evans

Leading Wall Street indices closed more than 1% lower last night and Asia markets are in the red this morning as the mood of risk aversion continues.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 18 points lower at 7371, having fallen by 1.6% in a poor session for investors across Europe.

The selling follows a run of poor updates from China’s economy, as well as expectations for more interest rate rises in the UK after yesterday’s record wage growth figures.

In addition, stronger-than-expected US retail sales have increased the chances that the Federal Reserve will take longer to loosen monetary policy.

The S&P 500 index fell 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1% lower as ratings agency Fitch warned it could downgrade the country’s major banks. Shares in lenders including Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase fell by around 3%.

In Asia, the Hang Seng index is down by 1.5% and the Shanghai Composite off 0.7%.

Inflation falls to 6.8%

07:04 , Daniel O'Boyle

Inflation in the UK fell to 6.8%, the lowest level since February 2022.

The drop of more than 1 percentage point was expected by economists, and was in large part due to the lower energy price cap coming into effect from July.

The sharp decline in inflation may not be all good news though. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy price rises to get a better picture of domestic price pressures, was unchanged, at 6.9% and close to 30-year highs. That figure tends to be watched more closely by the Bank of England.

ONS Deputy Director of Prices Matthew Corder said: “Inflation slowed markedly for the second consecutive month, driven by falls in the price of gas and electricity as the reduction in the energy price cap came into effect.

“Although remaining high, food price inflation has also eased again, particularly for milk, bread and cereal.

“Core inflation was unchanged in July, with the falling cost of goods offset by higher service prices.”

