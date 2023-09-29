FTSE 100 Live: Pound rises as UK economy grew 0.2% in second quarter, blue-chips seen higher

Wall Street’s worst month of year, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:21 , Graeme Evans

A choppy quarter for global markets is poised to end on a subdued note, with the FTSE 100 index forecast by CMC Markets to open 13 points higher at 7614.

US markets finished in positive territory last night, although the gains are unlikely to prevent Wall Street recording its worst monthly performance so far this year.

The S&P 500 index, which hit a three-month low earlier this week, is down 4.5% in September and the tech-focused Nasdaq about 6% lower.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst, said: “There’s been a significant shift in sentiment over the summer as economic data has deteriorated and expectations around how long interest rates are likely to stay high have shifted well into 2024.”

There’s potential for more rate rise jitters this afternoon through the release of the price index for personal consumption expenditure, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure for tracking inflation.

Hewson added: “The Federal Reserve has continued to suggest that they may look to hike rates again in November if inflation doesn’t show further signs of coming down.

“Today’s numbers need to show that further downside is possible when it comes to core inflation for the prospect of a further rate hike by year end to recede.”

Pound rises as UK economy grew 0.2% in second quarter

07:10 , Simon Hunt

The UK economy grew 0.2% in the second quarter compared to the prior one, according to revised ONS data released this morning.

The economy grew 0.6% compared to the prior year, in signs the UK economy is performing better than previously thought.

The pound has extended its gains against the dollar on the back of the data, with FTSE futures now looking higher,

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

Thursday 28 September 2023 23:23 , Simon Hunt

