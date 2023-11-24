FTSE 100 Live: UK consumer confidence rises, Mothercare sales slide, shares seen lower

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

08:48 , Graeme Evans

Retail-focused stocks today enjoyed a stronger session after consumer confidence figures showed increased appetite for major purchases.

Tesco shares lifted 2.3p to 282.3p and B&Q owner Kingfisher put back 1.8p to 216.4p, having fallen sharply earlier this week.

Investors also bought Rolls-Royce shares ahead of next week’s strategy update by chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic, with the engines giant up 1.6p to 242.3p.

Thin trading volumes following Wall Street’s Thanksgiving holiday meant the FTSE 100 index drifted 0.3% lower at 7458.47. The FTSE 250 index fell 41.22 points to 18,439.61.

Retail boost as consumer confidence improves

07:44 , Graeme Evans

Households appear to have regained some of their appetite for major purchases after GfK’s consumer confidence index improved this month.

The headline reading of minus 24 marks an upturn of six points after October’s sharp decline.

The survey included a 10 point rise in the major purchases sub-measure, providing a boost for retailers looking to benefit from Black Friday and Christmas sales.

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said: “Despite the acute cost-of-living pressures, many would still like to loosen their purse strings just a little so they can enjoy that feel-good factor we all associate with the festive season.”

Confidence in the economy over the next 12 months improved six points to minus 26. The score relating to personal finances lifted five points to minus three, compared with minus 29 the same month last year.

L&G to take on Boots pensioners in deal covering £4.8 billion scheme

07:37 , Michael Hunter

FTSE 100 fund manager Legal & General is taking control of the pension scheme covering past and present employees of the high street chemist chain Boots.

The deal covers the £4.8 billion scheme and secures the benefits of all of the 53,000 retirees and deferred members of it.

L&G said the deal was the biggest of its kind in the UK, where companies have been paying for asset management specialists to take responsibility for often complex and expensive pension schemes.

The size of the payment from Boots to L&G for the transfer was not disclosed. Industry experts and weekend press reports on the deal expected it to involve a fee of around £1 billion.

Boots is owned by US pharmacy Walgreens and offloading the pension obligations of the UK chain will make it easier to sell.

Andrew Kail, CEO, of Legal & General's "Retirement Institutional" business said: "We are continuing to see an unprecedented acceleration in demand in this sector, driven by more pension schemes being closer to buyout than ever before," adding:

"Against this backdrop, we have posted a record year with £13.4bn of global Pension Risk Transfer [business] written to date.

FTSE 100 seen lower, traders revise interest rate bets

07:26 , Graeme Evans

European bond yields have risen after traders revised their interest rate expectations due to the region’s latest updates on economic activity.

The 10-year gilt yield stood at 4.25% this morning, having been at 4.06% before the Autumn Statement. The spike came after preliminary figures showed the UK’s composite purchasing managers' index edged into growth territory during November.

Deutsche Bank today reported that traders put the chance of a rate cut by the Bank of England's June meeting at 36% compared with 97% on Monday.

The FTSE 100 index finished Thursday’s session 14.07 points higher at 7483.58 but IG Index expects the top flight to give up those gains when trading resumes today.

The subdued performance follows Wall Street's Thanksgiving holiday and with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down by more than 1%.

Mothercare sales slide on Middle East woes

07:18 , Simon Hunt

Mothercare sales slid 15% in the six months to end September as it blamed 'difficult trading conditions in the Middle East'.

The baby products retailer posted revenues of £29 million, while pre-tax profits nudged up slightly to £2 million. Debts also increased, from £11.6 million to £15.8 million.

Chairman Clive Whiley said: "These results are testament to our continued drive to preserve the strength of the Mothercare brand in a fast changing retail and macroeconomic trading environment.

"Against significant headwinds in the Middle East, one of our core markets, we are pleased that our business model and disciplined approach to cost has resulted in an increase in profitability for the first half."

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

Thursday 23 November 2023 22:51 , Simon Hunt

