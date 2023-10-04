FTSE 100 Live: Tesco profits grow, blue-chips fall again as bond yields surge

Choppy stock market conditions are continuing after a spike in bond yields caused by higher-for-longer interest rate expectations.

Tech stocks led US markets sharply lower on Tuesday night, with the Vix index of volatility at its highest level since May.

In London, Tesco shares are in demand after the supermarket giant upgraded its full-year profits guidance.

Tesco leads FTSE 100, Spirent slumps 27% in FTSE 250

08:26 , Graeme Evans

Tesco shares are more than 2% higher, up 5.7p to 265.3p, after the supermarket giant upgraded its profits guidance alongside half-year results.

Energy giant SSE was the other blue-chip stock in focus today after it said its renewables output had come in 19% below plan due to adverse weather conditions in the six months to 30 September.

Shares still rose 4p to 1524.5p as SSE stuck by expectations for full-year adjusted earnings per share of more than 150p across the financial year.

The wider FTSE 100 index held firm at 7469 but selling pressure for the FTSE 250 continued as the UK benchmark dropped another 83.46 points to 17,594.30.

The worst performing stock in the FTSE 250 index was telecoms testing firm Spirent Communications, which slumped 27% or 36.15p to 94.95p after it lowered the City’s full-year results expectations.

Tesco toasts higher profits and sees food inflation falling

07:32 , Joanna Bourke

Tesco has seen food inflation fall and expects further easing, the supermarket giant’s boss said alongside reporting higher revenue and profits.

Like for like sales at the UK’s largest supermarket chain rose 8.4% in the six months to end of August, helping total revenue gain 5% to £30.7 billion (excluding fuel).

The FTSE 100 company added that pre-tax profits soared to £1.2 billion from £396 million, although last year’s figure included a significant impairment charge. Adjusted operating profit was 14% higher at £1.48 billion.

Tesco, which has around 27.2% of the UK grocery market share, has been facing rising costs but has also been trying to keep prices low and price match with discounter rival Aldi.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said: “We are committed to doing everything we can to drive down food bills and Tesco is now consistently the cheapest full-line grocer.”

He added: “Food inflation fell across the half and while external pressures remain, we expect that it will continue to do so in the second half of the year. We are in a strong position to keep investing for customers, and will continue to lower prices wherever we can.”

Following the grocer’s “strong” first half performance it expects full year retail adjusted operating profit of between £2.6 billion and £2.7 billion. The firm previously guided £2.5 billion.

US rate rise fears continue, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:25 , Graeme Evans

Shares in Tesla and tech giant Amazon fell by 3% last night as the pressure from higher bond yields continues to be felt on Wall Street.

With the Vix index of volatility above 20 for the first time since May, the selling left the Nasdaq Composite down by 1.9% and the S&P 500 index at a four-month low following a 1.4% decline.

The flight from risk followed better-than-expected figures on the number of job openings in the US economy, with traders increasingly worried that interest rates will stay high.

The 10-year Treasury yield reflected this by rising more than 10 basis points to close at a post-2007 high of 4.80%, while the UK’s 30-year gilt yield finished yesterday’s session at its highest level since 2002 at 5.05%.

The poor trading conditions left the FTSE 100 index 0.5% lower last night, with the UK-focused FTSE 250 index now at its lowest level this year.

Asia markets traded lower this morning and CMC Markets expects no upturn in trading conditions in London after forecasting the FTSE 100 will open six points lower at 7464.

Vertu eyes acquisitions as profits grow

07:24 , Daniel O'Boyle

Vertu Motors says it is seeking acquisition opportunities as profits rose in the first half of the year, while revenue jumped beyond £2.4 billion.

The car dealership firm’s profits grew to £31.5 million, as revenue grew by 20%.

Boss Robert Forrester said: “The consistent strategies around digitalisation, cost efficiency, smart capital allocation and the development of our management and colleagues is providing a firm grounding to deliver value to our shareholders.”

The business is looking for bolt-on acquisition opportunities, while some of its London-listed rivals have been the subject of discussions about being acquired this year.

Forrester added: “Trading in the key month of September was strong reflecting the plate change in new cars."

