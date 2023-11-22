FTSE 100 Live: Sage, Halfords, Britvic results; markets await Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement proposals

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

Markets await Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement

Tuesday 21 November 2023 23:19 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

All City eyes are on Jeremy Hunt this afternoon as he unveils his Autumn Statement to the House of Commons, in what some have touted as the biggest round of tax cuts in years.

Will Hunt's proposals be as bold and market-moving as they have been billed? Probably not. But there remains a big City wish-list of policy changes the Chancellor should make.

We'll be covering the Chancellor's remarks live -- stay tuned to follow along.

Here's a summary of our top stories from yesterday: