FTSE 100 Live: S4C cuts guidance again amid ‘fears of recession’, shares steady, oil surges near $95

FTSE 100 holds its ground into looming Bank of England Rate call

08:11 , Michael Hunter

London’s main share index is holding its ground at the start of a week likely to be dominated by a decision on interest rates at high noon on Thursday.

The FTSE 100 slipped just 2 points in opening trade to 7708.93 in opening trade, keeping it around the highest levels in a month reached in a rally of over 230 points last week. That advance came amid hopes that the run of rate rises at major central banks could be at or around its end, after the eurozone authorities signalled their hikes may be over after a hike from the ECB took their deposit rate to 4%.

After 14 consecutive rate rises, the Bank of England’s base rate is at 5.25%. City experts are eyeing a potential quarter-point rise this week to 5.5%, but will be on watch for similar signals that peak rates are here.

In the meantime, oil majors were making gains, with the price of Brent crude oil prices on the brink of $95 a barrel, up 0.7% at $94.59. BP rose 3p to 526p. Shell gained 3p to 2583p

S4 cuts profit expectations again

07:28 , Daniel O'Boyle

Sir Martin Sorrell’s marketing giant S4 Capital cut its guidance for the second time in a matter of months, as it said “fears of recession” were leading to lower client spend.

The firm’s shares plunged in July as it warned tech clients were spending less. Now, it says that has continued into August, meaning it expects revenue to now be below last year,, having previously expected 2% growth, and profit margins to also fall.

“We had a very mixed first half of the year reflecting challenging global macroeconomic conditions and consequent fears of recession, which resulted in client caution to commit and extended sales cycles, particularly for larger projects,” Sorrel said.

Pendragon to sell UK car dealerships, focus on tech

07:21 , Daniel O'Boyle

Car dealership business Pendragon will sell its UK motor business, including dealerships such as CarStore and Stratsone, as it focuses on rolling out its dealership management technology across the Atlantic.

US firm Lithia will buy Pendragon’s dealerships for £250 million, of which £240 million will be returned to shareholders.

Pendragon will then change its name to Pinewood, the name of its dealer management software business, and start a joint venture with Lithia to roll out Pinewood across the “highly attractive” North American market.

A person walks past the window of Stratstone’s Aston Martin Mayfair dealership on Park Lane, London, whose parent company, Pendragon, has seen its suitor granted an extension over a possible takeover (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

Pendragon CEO Bill Berman said: “Pendragon has built one of the UK’s leading automotive retailing businesses, underpinned by a market leading dealer management system, the quality of our people, long-standing relationships with OEMs and excellent execution for customers.

“The Pendragon Board considers Lithia to be perfectly placed to build on this progress. The launch of Pinewood as a standalone company is a unique and exciting opportunity to create a best-in-class product for customers, which we can market globally and drive substantial value for our shareholders and in Lithia we have the perfect partner to help accelerate Pinewood’s push into the hugely attractive North American DMS market.”

Sunday 17 September 2023 20:32

