FTSE 100 Live: Nikkei hits two-week high, blue-chip shares seen higher

Asia and US markets rally, FTSE 100 seen slightly higher

07:15 , Graeme Evans

Asia markets extended their gains this morning after support measures including a stamp duty cut on stock trades were announced by regulators in China over the weekend.

The moves have helped to draw investors back to the market, with the Hang Seng in Hong Kong up another 2% and the Shanghai Composite ahead by more than 1%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was also in positive territory at a two-week high.

Wall Street closed higher for the second successive session after Friday’s guidance from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell that further tightening of monetary policy will be a finely balanced decision.

He said inflation remains too high but that policymakers will need to tread carefully in order to avoid causing unnecessary harm to the US economy.

The Nasdaq Composite finished Monday’s session up by 0.8% and the S&P 500 index rose 0.6%. London’s FTSE 100 index is forecast by IG Index to start the week five points higher at 7344.

