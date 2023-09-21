FTSE 100 Live: Next, JD Sports results, Bank of England interest rate decision

(Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 index is forecast to surrender yesterday’s big gains as investors react to last night’s “hawkish pause” on US interest rates.

The Federal Reserve signalled one more rate rise this year and scaled back projections for the number of rate cuts in 2024. However, new growth expectations for this year and next boosted hopes that the US economy can avoid recession.

The higher-for-longer rates commentary rattled technology stocks, with Apple and Microsoft 2% lower as the Nasdaq declined 1.5%.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 0.2%, setting the tone for a poor session in Asia and Europe.

IG Index says future trading points to the FTSE 100 index opening 0.9% or 72 points lower, wiping out yesterday’s improvement of 71.45 points to 7731.65 after UK inflation figures fuelled hopes of a interest rates pause by the Bank of England later today.

Government had to borrow almost £2 billion more than expected in August

The UK had to borrow £2 billion more than expected last month

The public sector new borrowing requirement for the month hit £11.6 billion according to the Office for National Statististics, higher than the £9.8 billion identified forecasts compiled by Bloomberg.

That was £3.5 billion higher year-on-year and the fourth-highest figure for August since records began in 1983.

But it ws also less than half of the record August figure for 2020, during the Coronavirus pandemic, when the furlough scheme lifted borrowing.

The interest payable on central government debt was £5.6 billion, £3.1 billion less than in August 2022, and £2.2 billion below the Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecast of £7.8 billion

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

All eyes are on the Bank of England today as its Monetary Policy Committee decides whether to raise interests rates for what might prove to be the last time this year.

Before yesterday’s inflation data, most analysts bets were leaning towards a 25 basis point rise by the BoE, according to Reuters estimates.

But then August CPI inflation fell to 6.7%, ONS data suggested, despite expectations of a rise to 7% or more. So as of last night, a slim majority now think there will be no change to interest rates.

Does that better-than-expected drop persuade the MPC it has done enough? Economists are already beginning to warn of the pain caused by further rate rises.

Any action will lift the cost of tracker-rate mortgages straight away, limiting consumers’s spending power. and the higher base rate also feeds through to the cost of millions of personal and corporate loans over time.

