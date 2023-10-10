FTSE 100 Live: Markets keep watch on Middle East crisis, grocery price inflation falls

FTSE 100 rallies, Wizz Air up 4% in FTSE 250

08:30 , Graeme Evans

Hopes that US interest rates have peaked today lifted London shares, with the FTSE 100 index up 0.8% or 60.10 points higher at 7552.31.

Retail, banking and property stocks performed well as Marks & Spencer added 4.6p to 225.6p, Lloyds Banking Group improved by 0.7p to 42.8p and Land Securities gained 10.6p to 591.8p.

Prudential rose 3% or 20.6p to 888.8p after a note by Deutsche Bank looked beyond short-term gloom for the insurer by highlighting a target price of 1460p.

With oil prices steadier, BP and Shell shares drifted 5p to 515.3p and by 18.5p to 2630.5p respectively.

The FTSE 250 index jumped by more than 1% or 220.62 points to 17,792.68, including a 4% rebound for Wizz Air. Currys shares also improved 1.6p to 48.6p after the retailer revealed it is reviewing bid interest for its operations in Greece and Cyprus.

Grocery price inflation continues to cool while ice cream sales are up in sunny September

08:00 , Michael Hunter

Bargain-hunting shoppers helped push the overall rate of of grocery price inflation down in September for the eleventh consecutive month, to its lowest since July 2022.

The headline rate eased to 11%, according to fresh figures out this morning from Kantar, the industry analyst group. The drop was helped by a further wave of discounting, as the big-name chains battled for market share with consumers staying conscious of hard-pressed household budgets.

Spending on discounted groceries made up over 26% of the total, the biggest proportion since June 2022. That helped the UK’s biggest single retailer, Tesco, up its market share to 27.4%. Lidle is the fastest growing retailer, with sales up over 15%.

Kantar’s Tom Steele said: “Supermarkets are looking at all the different ways they can deliver value at the tills and while the emphasis for some time has been on everyday low prices, the retailers are starting to get the deal stickers out again.”

And the price of sat least one everyday essential actually fell. The price of butter was down by 16p year-on-year.

The September heatwave was good fror sales of ice cream . Shoppers sent sales of the frozen treat up by 27%.

YouGov ups dividend as profits surge

07:23 , Simon Hunt

YouGov has upped its dividend by 25% to 8.75p as it cheered a surge in profits.

The London-based research and polling company posted a 17% rise in revenues to £258.3 million in the year to end July, while pre-tax profits rose 77% to £56.4 million.

YouGov said custom research was among its strongest performing areas, with a 27% increase in sales to £121.8 million.

Co-founder Stephan Shakespeare stepped aside as CEO in August to be replaced by Steve Hatch a former Vice President at Meta.

FTSE 100 seen higher, oil price steadies

07:20 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open more than 50 points higher after US markets rallied on the back of comments by Federal Reserve officials.

They included vice chairman Philip Jefferson, who said the central bank will need to be careful about further rate rises given the recent increase in yields.

With traders hopeful that interest rates will stay the same at the Fed’s November meeting, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index both closed 0.6% higher and the Nasdaq Composite lifted 0.4%.

On the back of these gains, CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open up 53 points at 7545. The top flight was broadly unchanged by last night’s close, but this masked sharp movements in some sectors caused by events in the Middle East.

Shares in British Airways owner IAG dropped 6% but BP and Shell both added 3% following a 4% rise in oil prices, while defence industry manufactuerer BAE Systems jumped 4.5%.

Brent Crude steadied at the start of today’s session, down 0.75% to $87.49 a barrel.

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

Monday 9 October 2023 21:52 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

Markets were rocked yesterday as Hamas’s attack on Israel deepened tensions across the Middle East and raised worries over energy supplies.

Brent crude jumped more than 5% at one stage to 89 US dollars a barrel, before settling 3.97% higher at 87.94 US dollars (£72.04) when markets closed in London.

But Oil analysts now worry that the US will impose sanctions on Iran, which will hit oil exports and send the oil price higher. While such sanctions already exist, they have been lightly enforced under the Biden administration.

Tougher action could send Brent crude above $100 a barrel, analysts warn, a blow to both motorists and the wider economy.

Meanwhile, shares in Metro Bank soared as much as 20% as the challenger bank was put on firmer footing after it unveiled a deal to shore up its finances, including a £325 million capital raise and £600 million in debt refinancing.

The equity raise was led by Spaldy Investments, which is contributing £102 million in a move that gives it a 53% shareholding once the restructuring is complete. Spaldy’s founder is Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski Bacal, who has been an active investor in Metro in 2019.

Here’s a summary of our other top headlines from yesterday: