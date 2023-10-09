FTSE 100 Live: Metro Bank in fundraising deal, oil price jumps

Nat Rothchild’s Volex sinks 5% after cyberattack

08:09 , Simon Hunt

Shares in Nat Rothchild’s Volex fell as much as 5.5% this morning after the electricals manufacturer disclosed details of a cyber attack.

Volex said the cyber incident had resulted in unauthorised access to certain IT systems and data, at some of the firm’s international sites.

Volex said it took immediate steps to stop the unauthorised access to its systems and data, adding that disruption to production was minimal.

Nat, who is part of the Rothschild family dynasty, contols around half of the share capital of the business worth around £500 million.

Chemicals firm Croda warns on profits

07:54 , Michael Hunter

Speciality chemicals firm Croda International issued a profit warning today, in part due to a summer slowdown in sales at its Beauty Care business.

The ingredients maker –which supplies a range of industries from cosmetics to crop protection – warned shareholders it now expected annual profits to be in a range between £300 million and £320 million, down from £370 million and £400 million.

The Yorkshire-based company said its Industrial Specialities business was not expected to be profitable in the second half of the year, although its Beauty Care sales improved in September.

It said it was “seeking efficiency savings from simplifying business processes and ways of working,” adding:

“Customers have continued to reduce their ingredient inventories in consumer care, crop and industrial end markets, due to a combination of destocking and a weaker demand environment. This has continued to depress sales volumes and our overall performance [from 1 July to 30 September] was therefore weaker than originally anticipated.”

Shares fell 400p to 4395p in opening trade.

Metro Bank unveils £925m fundraising move

07:53 , Graeme Evans

Metro Bank last night unveiled a deal to shore up its finances, including a £325 million capital raise and £600 million in debt refinancing.

The equity raise is being led by Spaldy Investments, which is contributing £102 million in a move that gives it a 53% shareholding once the restructuring is complete.

Spaldy’s founder is Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski Bacal, who has been an active investor in Metro in 2019.

The fundraising is priced at 30p a share, which compares with the 45p seen on Friday and the near to 60p seen at the start of last week.

Metro Bank chief executive Daniel Frumkin said the fundraising marked a new chapter for the bank, adding that the Metro made a profit in the third quarter of the year.

Oil prices higher, FTSE 100 seen flat

07:28 , Graeme Evans

Oil prices have risen sharply in response to the violence in the MIddle East, with the safe haven asset of gold also 1% higher in trading this morning.

Brent Crude futures are up by more than 3% at $87.39 to reflect heightened geopolitical risk, putting back some of the benchmark’s recent heavy losses caused by a weaker demand outlook.

Futures trading points to a broadly flat start for the FTSE 100 index, having closed 0.6% higher on Friday. US markets finished last week strongly, even though a robust jobs report boosted the chances of a further interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve.

The US economy added 336,000 jobs in September, double the number expected while August was revised up to 227,000. This pushed long-term yields sharply higher, with the US-10 year and 30-year yield hitting fresh 16-year highs.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has resumed trading in positive territory after being closed this morning due to a typhoon. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was closed for a public holiday.

GSK strikes £2.5 billion deal with Chinese vaccine company

07:23 , Simon Hunt

Pharma giant GSK has struck a £2.5 billion deal with the largest Chinese vaccines company, Zhifei, in a bid to accelerate sales of its Shingrix vaccine in China.

Starting on 1 January 2024, Zhifei will have exclusive rights to import and distribute Shingrix in China - focusing on promoting the vaccine through its extensive service network, which covers more than 30,000 vaccination points across the country.

Zhifei will purchase agreed volumes of Shingrix with a value to GSK of £2.5 billion in total over the initial three-year period. These volumes are expected to be phased over this time as demand is expected to accelerate steadily through the period.

Shingrix is GSK’s patented shingles vaccine.

