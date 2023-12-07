FTSE 100 Live: Halifax house prices rise, Smart Metering Systems £1bn acquisition, blue-chips lower

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Long-serving DS Smith CEO Miles Roberts to retire

07:57 , Michael Hunter

One of the longest-serving FTSE 100 chief executives is stepping down.

DS Smith announced the retirement today of Miles Roberts after 13 years at the helm of the packaging maker, which has a market value of £4.1 billion. He will leave no later than 30 November 2025.

An engineer in his early career, Roberts became an accountant and was previously the CEO of McBride.

Miles Roberts said: "I have enjoyed every moment of my career with DS Smith and it has been a pleasure to work with my colleagues and the Company's customers, suppliers and other stakeholders."

The longest serving FTSE 100 CEO is Simon Wolfson at clothing retailer Next, who has been in the top job since May 2001.

Watches of Switzerland says 'challenging' UK consumer sentiment hit sales

07:50 , Daniel O'Boyle

Watches of Switzerland says that the "consumer environment in the UK continues to be more challenging" as weaker performance in Britain offset much of the impact of strong US sales.

Group revenue for the six months to 29 October was £761 million, as sales rose in the US but declined in the UK and Europe.

CEO Brian Duffy said: “The consumer environment in the UK continues to be more challenging and UK and Europe revenue was -4% in the period, impacted by the timing of product intake in Q1 FY24 and temporary showroom closures for refurbishment.

“"Looking ahead, we are well positioned for a good holiday trading period as we present our clients with our strongest ever range of luxury watches and luxury branded jewellery. We remain on track to deliver full year guidance, with our confidence for H2 underpinned by the reopening of several high revenue showrooms which were closed for upgrade in H1.”

The business aims to double its sales and profits by 2028.

Smart Metering Systems in £1.3 billion deal with private equity giant KKR

07:42 , Michael Hunter

London-listed green power firm Smart Metering Systems is being bought by legendary private equity firm KKR in a £1.3 billion deal, one of the biggest of the year.

The 955p per share, all cash offer, backed by KKR's board, is at a premium of over 40% to SMS's closing share price yesterday.

AIM-listed SMS runs a range of carbon-reduction assets from smart meters to batteries and electric vehicle charging points and is one of the UK's leading green firms.

It was set up in Scotland in 1995 and its floated on the stock exchange in 2011.

KKR has a long history of dealmaking and is best known for its leveraged buyout of RJR Nabisco in the late 19802, then the largest ever deal of its kind.

It said today: "SMS, under private ownership, will be able to accelerate its growth and continued transition from a metering provider and grid-scale battery storage operator to a fully integrated, end-to-end energy infrastructure company which owns, installs and manages carbon reduction assets."

European shares seen lower, Nikkei 225 struggles

07:22 , Graeme Evans

European markets are set to fall after a poor session on Wall Street left the Nasdaq Composite 0.6% lower and S&P 500 index down by 0.4%.

In today’s Asia trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was the worst performer due to speculation the Bank of Japan could end its negative interest rate policy later this month.

The Nikkei lost 1.7%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 1% in the wake of figures showing an unexpected fall in China imports last month.

Germany’s Dax closed at a fresh record last night as speculation of European Central Bank rate cuts in the early part of 2024 helped to extend its run of gains to seven session.

CMC Markets expects the Frankfurt benchmark to open 52 points lower at 16,604 today, with the FTSE 100 index down 29 points at 7486 after yesterday’s 0.3% rise.

On commodity markets, Brent Crude remains under pressure at a five-month low of $74.60 a barrel.

Halifax: House prices rise in November

07:14 , Daniel O'Boyle

House prices across the UK rose by 0.5% in November, according to Halifax, as the property market continues to defy expectations of a crash.

The average house price across the UK is £283,615.

Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said: "UK house prices rose for the second month in a row, up by +0.5% in November or £1,394 in cash terms, with the average house price now sitting at £283,615.

"Over the last year, despite the wider economic headwinds, property prices have held up better than expected, falling by a relatively modest -1.0% on an annual basis, and still some £40,000 above pre-pandemic levels."

Nationwide also reported rising house price sin November last week.

