FTSE 100 Live: easyJet, Pets at Home results, shares seen lower again

Israel-Gaza conflict hits easyJet despite record second-half profits

07:34 , Daniel O'Boyle

EasyJet warned that it was set to make a loss of about £133 million this quarter as the conflict in the Middle East dampens the post-pandemic travel boom.

The low-cost airline made a record second-half profit of £455 million in the six months to 30 September, thanks to an emphatic rebound of holiday travel over the summer.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our record summer performance demonstrates the success of our strategy and that demand for easyJet remains strong as customers choose us for our network and value.”

But this quarter, the conflict in Israel and Gaza hit the business. EasyJet suspended its flights to Israel and Jordan, which make up 4% of its capacity and 10% of its available seat kilometres.

That meant it now no longer expects to improve upon its £133 million loss for the first quarter of 2023-24. The winter period is typically weaker for the budget carrier, but last year’s figure was also affected by the covid hangover.

However, the business added that “the present booking strength for summer 2024, coupled with supply constraints in Europe, provide a positive outlook for the year as a whole.”

Dollar remains under pressure, oil above $80 a barrel

07:20 , Graeme Evans

The dollar remains under pressure after weak US economic data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates.

The dollar index is at its lowest level in three months, while the pound is now above $1.26 after Bank of England policymakers reiterated the need for UK rates to stay high.

A weaker dollar has contributed to the recent rally in the price of gold, which today stood at a six month high of $2016 an ounce.

US markets were slightly lower last night, in line with the FTSE 100 index after London’s top flight retreated 27.50 points to 7460.70.

CMC Markets expects another subdued session today, particularly with further speeches by Federal Reserve policymakers set to keep the focus on the interest rate outlook.

The price of Brent Crude stood at just above $80 a barrel this morning, with the focus on the potential for further production cuts at Thursday’s meeting of the OPEC+ alliance.

