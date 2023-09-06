FTSE 100 Live: Darktrace cuts earnings outlook, Barratt Developments results, oil near $90, shares fall

(Evening Standard)

Halfords reduces cycling emphasis as revenue grows

07:59 , Daniel O'Boyle

Halfords said that cycling now makes up only 25% of its business, as it aims to focus on less discretionary sources of revenue amid an uncertain economic outlook.

The retailer said motorists were looking for cheap repairs, helping Halfords’ autocentre sales rise by 16.6% on last year, while retail motoring sales were up by 7.5%.

Cycling sales fell, by 2.7%, with Halfords noting that this part of the business was “adversely affected by unfavourable weather and low consumer confidence”.

Halfords has forecast a return to earnings growth (Halfords/PA) (PA Media)

Looking ahead, Halford expects profit for the year to come to between £48 million and £58 million, with first-half currency affected by foreign exchange swings, but second-half profit set to be much better.

Investec analyst Kate Calvert said: “Good progress continues to be made with its strategy to become a one-stop-shop for motoring and return to growth. We believe this is not reflected in its valuation. “

Darktrace cuts earning outlook and looks to take on more debt

07:18 , Simon Hunt

Cybersecurity business Darktrace today cut its earnings outlook for 2024 as it said it was preparing to take on more debt.

The Cambridge-based business said it was now guiding to an FY 2024 Adjusted EBITDA range of 17.0% to 19.0%, down from the 22% it guided in a trading update in July.

It said its planned to increase its rolling credit facility beyond the level currently agreed with HSBC Innovation Bank and was in touch with a number of banks in connection with this.

Darktrace blamed the drop in earnings on a change in policy for sales commissions, which would see payments made up-front rather than over two instalments. The firm confirmed its revenue guidance for 2024.

The firm’s revenue rose 31.3% to $545 million in the year to the end of June, while net profits rocketed to $59 million.

Analysts at investment bank Jefferies said: “Experienced sales leaders are now introducing comp plans that are closer aligned to US software norms, including paying sales commissions up front rather than 50% up front previously.

“This change has accounting implications. But changes that are merely timing differences and ones that ultimately improve the quality of the financials.”

Oil near $90 after supply cuts, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:13 , Graeme Evans

Brent Crude futures today remained near to $90 a barrel after yesterday’s move by Saudi Arabia to extend its voluntary production cut until December.

The reduction of one million barrels per day and a cut of 300,000 barrels by Russia added to the tight supply outlook, sending the price above $90 for the first time since November in trading yesterday. The benchmark had been as low as $72 in June.

The oil price movement has heightened inflation jitters and kept alive speculation about the possibility of further interest rate rises.

European markets fell for a second successive session yesterday, with CMC Markets expecting the FTSE 100 index to open 26 points lower at 7412 this morning.

US markets finished in the red last night, led by declines of 0.6% and 0.4% respectively for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index. Technology stocks showed some resilience to leave the Nasdaq Composite near to its opening mark.

Morning refresh: What you need to know to start the day

06:39 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

The demise of Wilko ramped up a gear yesterday after administrators said another 1,332 jobs would be cut and 52 more stores close next week. Bargain retailer B&M said it had struck a £13 million deal to save 51 Wilko stores, but it won’t be keeping the branding in a sign the name could leave the British high street for good.

Across the pond, it turns out it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to get a stake in Arm when its new York IPO comes around. The British chipmaker said it will sell its shares for between $47 and $51 in a bid to raise a little under $5 billion which would value it at around $52 billion, significantly lower than some analyst predictions of as much as $70 billion.

Here’s a summary of our other top headlines from yesterday:

And...a huge 30,000 sq ft “Pocket Planet” attraction is to open on Oxford Street in a former New look store

This morning we’re expecting results from cybersecurity firm Darktrace, investment manager Ashmore and property business Barratt Developments.