FTSE 100 Live: UK inflation stays at 6.7%, Just Eat upgrades profits guidance

Inflation figures confirm pay sets pension triple lock

07:34 , Daniel O'Boyle

Today’s inflation release confirms that state pensions are set to increase in line with earnings under the “triple lock”.

Under the triple lock system, pensions rise in pace with inflation, wage growth or by 2.5%, whichever is the highest. After July pay growth came in at record highs, it was all but certain to be used as the benchmark, but today’s inflation reading confirms that.

Stephen Lowe, group communications director at retirement specialist Just Group, said: “All eyes have been on today’s inflation figure to see if earnings or inflation will be the determining factor for uprating the State Pension via the triple lock next year.

“The winner is earnings - the days feel long gone when the third element of the triple lock, a standard 2.5% rise, was a serious consideration.”

Lowe noted that the Government could consider suspending the triple lock, but that it “won’t be an easy choice”.

Brent Crude at two week high, gold price higher

07:31 , Graeme Evans

Brent Crude is trading more than 2% higher at $91.76 a barrel amid growing concern over the impact of the Middle East conflict on the outlook for global oil supplies.

Figures showing a bigger-than-expected drop in weekly US oil inventories added to the pressure to leave Brent Crude at its highest level in two weeks.

Investors have alo moved into safe haven assets, with gold up 0.8% to a one month high of $1938 an ounce this morning.

Barratt reservation levels drop as "difficult" conditions persist

07:27 , Joanna Bourke

A “uncertain” outlook in the housing market is set to persist, building giant Barratt Developments warned as it reported a fall in reservation numbers and in the value of its forward order book.

David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt which is Britain’s largest housebuilder, said: “The trading environment remains difficult, with potential homebuyers still facing mortgage challenges.”

Between July 1 and October 8 the FTSE 100 company saw net private reservations (excluding joint venture sites) per average week of 169. That was down from 188.

Forward sales, including through joint ventures, stood at £2.36 billion (9221 homes) at the period end, compared with £3.6 billion (13,314 homes) a year earlier.

Much of the industry has seen demand dented this year as would-be buyers are squeezed by much higher mortgage costs and interest rates, and after the withdrawal of the Help to Buy scheme made affordability even harder for many first time purchasers.

China economy beats hopes, Asia markets lower

07:19 , Graeme Evans

China’s better-than-expected GDP figures today failed to prevent selling pressure on Asia markets, with the Shanghai Composite down 0.7% and the Hang Seng index in the red.

On the day world leaders gathered in Beijing for the start of the Belt and Road Initiative summit, China revealed that its economy grew by 4.9% year-on-year in the third quarter.

This was better than market forecasts of 4.4% and follows growth of 6.3% in the previous quarter. China’s target for this year is annual growth in the region of 5%.

Separate figures showed China’s retail sales rose by a faster-than-expected 5.5% in September, having posted a rate of 4.6% the previous month. Industrial production was unchanged at 4.5%.

The downbeat performance for Asia markets mirrored Wall Street’s showing after the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 finished marginally lower.

The FTSE 100 index outperformed yesterday by posting a gain of 0.6% or 44.58 points to 7675.25, with CMC Markets expecting a further rise of 10 points this morning.

Inflation stuck at 6.7%

07:03 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK inflation remained at 6.7% in September, official ONS figures show.

Inflation had been expected to dip to 6.6%.

Core inflation, which strips out food and energy prices, ticked down slightly to 6.1%.

The continued stickiness of inflation suggests the Government may still struggle to meet Rishi Sunak’s target of halving the rate of price rises by the year’s end.

ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said:â¯“After last month’s fall, annual inflation was unchanged in September. Food and non-alcoholic drinks prices eased again across a range of items with the cost of household appliances and airfares also falling this month.

“These were offset by rising prices for motor fuels and the cost of hotel stays.

“The annual rate of core inflation has slowed again this month, driven by a slowdown in the cost of many goods though services prices did rise a little this month.”

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

Tuesday 17 October 2023 23:42 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here's a summary of our top headlines from yesterday: