FTSE 100 Live: UK GDP shrinks by 0.5%, BP CEO quits over ‘relationships with colleagues’, Arm IPO

Retailers and consumer stocks in retreat as FTSE 100 slips after economy shrinks in July

08:39 , Michael Hunter

London’s main stock market index slipped back in early trade, with retailers under pressure after economic data showed the economy shrank in July as wet summer weather and rising interest rates kept consumers quiet.

Some big high street names and other major retailers stood out. Ocado, the online grocer, was the biggest single faller, down 18p to 783p. JD Sports was over 2p softer at 138p.

Overall, the FTSE 100 fell 13 points to 7,514.70.

There were also notable falls for companies exposed to consumer spending on the FTSE 250. The mid-cap index is seen as as more representative of the domestic UK economy. It fell 44 points to 18497.89. Dominos Pizza lost 7p to 389p. JD Wetherspoon eased back by 7p to 693p.

Market snapshot as pound falls further

08:39 , Daniel O'Boyle

The pound has fallen further below $1.25 on the latest GDP figures, while the FTSE is slightly lower.

GDP decline ‘more than strikes and weather'

08:18 , Daniel O'Boyle

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said that while strikes and bad weather explain the hit to public sector output and retail, they do not explain the entirety of the weak figures.

“There is an air of underlying weakness,” he said. “That would make sense given that the dampening effect of higher interest rates should be starting to be felt a bit harder now and when other indicators, such as the activity PMIs which exclude the drag on public sector activity from strikes, are also pointing to recession.

“These data suggest GDP growth in Q3 as a whole is likely to fall well short of the Bank of England’s +0.4% q/q forecast. Even so, the strength of wage growth and the stickiness of core inflation (next update on this due next Wednesday) suggests to us the Bank will pull the interest rate trigger once more at the policy meeting next Thursday.”

Decline in full-year completions at Redrow

07:34 , Joanna Bourke

The cost of living crisis and mortgage affordability continue to have a negative impact on the housing market, builder Redrow said as it revealed a decline in full-year completions.

The UK homebuilder, which has a major site in Colindale and mainly focuses on family homes predominantly in the south and south east, completed on 5436 sales in the year to July 2. That was 5% lower than the prior 12 months.

It managed to keep revenue steady at £2.13 billion but underlying pre-tax profit was 4% lower at £395 million.

The industry has seen demand take a hit as the cost of living crisis and high interest rates pile pressure on buyers. The end of the Help to Buy scheme has also made affordability even harder for some borrowers.

Redrow signalled that headwinds are continuing, and said the sales market over the summer was challenging, and sales per outlet for the first 10 weeks of the new financial year were 0.34, down from 0.61.

For the current financial year to July 2024 Redrow is guiding revenue will be in the region of £1.65 billion to £1.7 billion

FTSE 100 expected to fall after UK economy shrinks in July

07:22 , Michael Hunter

The FTSE 100 is expected to fall in opening trade, after bleak GDP data for July knocked the mood.

The wider impact on the UK economy from the Bank of England’s long run of rate rises was a talking point as the value of all the goods and services produced by the country in July fell by 0.5% from the previous month. It was the biggest fall since December 2022. It had been expected to slip by 0.2%. Year-on-year, it flatlined.

Spreadbetters expect the main London stock market index to fall by around 30 points to 7524 points. There are falls of similar margins expected on European bourses.

Shallow recession ‘increasingly likely’ as UK economy shrinks by 0.5% in July

07:13 , Daniel O'Boyle

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European strategist at Raymond James Investment Services, warned of the possibiliuty of recession after the latest GDP figures

He said: “Today’s GDP drop of 0.5% provides further evidence that the UK economy’s resilience is starting to wane and suggests a shallow recession is increasingly likely over the remainder of the year.

“All sectors of the economy have started the third quarter under pressure, with the service and retail sectors particularly hard hit due to an unusually wet July.. On top of this, the lagged impact of earlier interest rate hikes are being felt throughout the economy. If banks continue to curtail credit and withdraw lending, the economy will fail to gain any real traction. The Bank of England should be careful of further rate hikes with this in mind.”

UK GDP shrinks by 0.5%

07:01 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK GDP fell by 0.5% in July, faster than expected, as bad weather held the economy back.

A decline had been widely expected, with economists projecting GDP to shrink by 0.2%.

The contraction, combined with early indictators suggesting further weakness in August, may put the UK on watch for a possible recession to end 2023, which is typically defined as back-to-back quarters of shrinking GDP.

Read the full story here.

