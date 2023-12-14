FTSE 100 Live: Bank of England to hold rates, new Thames Water CEO, London shares to jump after new Dow high

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee appears almost certain to hold interest rates when it announces its latest rates decision at noon today.

The FTSE 100 is set to open higher after US shares surged after last night's Fed decision.

Wall Street rallies on US rate cut forecasts, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:23 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set to open 1% higher after Federal Reserve policymakers last night indicated the potential for three interest rate cuts in 2024.

Their dot plot projections were released alongside the central bank’s latest decision keeping rates at a 22-year high of 5.25-5.5% for the third meeting in a row.

Wall Street shares rallied and the US dollar fell following the guidance, which also included a downward forecast revision to the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said: “Yesterday’s meeting did its best to give investors an early Christmas present, all packaged with a bow and extra special gift wrapping.

“One change to a dot plot doesn’t automatically completely change the direction for the economy but the risks that the Fed stubbornly holds in restrictive territory while the lag of policy hits has been reduced by their change of tone.”

All three leading Wall Street benchmarks rose by 1.4% to extend their strong performances for the year.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 72 points higher at 7620 as attention turns to announcements by the Bank of England and European Central Bank.

Yesterday's top stories

07:15 , Daniel O'Boyle

Good morning from the City desk at the Evening Standard. Here's a selection of some of our top stories from yesterday: