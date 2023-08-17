FTSE 100 Live: BAE Systems in $5.6bn aerospace deal, shares fall after Federal Reserve warning

(Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 seen lower after Federal Reserve inflation warning

07:14 , Graeme Evans

This week’s downbeat run for global markets is continuing after minutes of July’s US Federal Reserve meeting hinted at the need for further interest rate rises.

Whereas traders had hoped last month’s 0.25% increase to a range of 5.25%-5.5%would be the last in the cycle, the hawkish message from policymakers was that more action may be required due to significant upside risks to inflation.

The minutes put downward pressure on US shares to leave the S&P 500 index 0.8% lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.5%. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite lost 1.1%, with the selling continuing during Asia trading hours after the Hang Seng index declined by almost 1%.

The FTSE 100 index, which is heading for its worst weekly decline in over a month, fell by 0.4% yesterday and is forecast by CMC Markets to open 37 points lower at 7320.

BAE Systems to acquire Ball Aerospace for $5.6 billion

07:12 , Simon Hunt

Defence company BAE systems has reached an agreement to buy US firm Ball Aerospace from the Ball Corporation in a $5.6 billion deal.

BAE said the acquisition would be funded by a combination of new external debt and existing cash resources.

Colorado-based Ball Aerospace designs spacecraft and defense systems for national governments. The firm has more than 5,200 employees, of whom over 60% hold US security clearances.

CEO Charles Woodburn said: "The strategic and financial rationale is compelling, as we continue to focus on areas of high priority defence and Intelligence spending, strengthening our world class multi-domain portfolio and enhancing our value compounding model of top line growth, margin expansion and high cash generation.”

