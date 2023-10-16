FTSE 100 Live: Early blue-chip gains fade, Frasers ups Boohoo stake again, oil above $90
Key market data as early FTSE gains fade
09:26 , Daniel O'Boyle
The FTSE’s gains this morning quickly disappeared, with the index falling back below 7600.
Take a look at our key market data:
Retail and mining stocks lift FTSE 100, Hipgnosis Songs down 15%
08:31 , Graeme Evans
The FTSE 100 index is 9.98 points higher at 7,609.58, aided by the mining sector after gains of 1.5% for shares in Rio Tinto and Anglo American.
Frasers Group also performed well, up 14p to 815p alongside an improvement of 108p to 6962p for high street bellwether Next.
United Utilities improved 2.2p to 1002p after Jefferies raised its price target to 1200p, but Ocado dropped 4% or 19.8p to 511p on the back of Barclays lowering its recommendation to “underweight” with a new estimate of 430p.
The FTSE 250 index lifted 38.79 points to 17,493.01 but among individual midcap stocks Hipgnosis Songs Fund slumped 15% or 11.1p to 62.8p after announcing it would no longer pay an interim dividend.
Hipgnosis shares plunge as it pulls dividend
08:14 , Daniel O'Boyle
Shares in music investor Hipgnosis tumbled this morning after it withdrew its divided, as it now sees a much lower-than-expected windfall from an upcoming US Copyright Royalty Board decision on streaming royalties.
The fund had expected royalties of $21.7 million from a board decision to up the amount services like Spotify must pay to artists or rights-holders for music streamed between 2018 and 2022. Hipgnosis owns the rights to many of the most-streamed songs over this time period, by artists such as Shakira, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay.
But now, it expects only $9.9 million. The reduced income caused the fund to pull its dividend, which sent shares down by 15% to 62.8p. Hipgnosis said it had to withdraw the dividend in order to stay within certain cash requirements for its loans.
The fund founded by Merck Mercuriadis and Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers said it still expects to pay future dividends.
Ashley’s Frasers ups stake in Boohoo again
07:39 , Simon Hunt
Mike Ashley’s Frasers group has upped its stake in Boohoo yet again, filings show.
The retail conglomerates stake in the fashion brand has been increased from 13.4% to 15.1%. The purchase comes at a time when Boohoo’s shares are at an all-time low, below their 2014 IPO price.
Frasers’ share in the company has increased rapidly since it declared a 5% shareholding back in June.
Last week, Frasers also increased its shareholding in Boohoo rival Asos to 10%.
Podcast network Audioboom to return to profit after slashing minimum creator pay
07:33 , Daniel O'Boyle
London-listed podcast network Audioboom said that its efforts to slash minimum payments to creators should help it return to profit in the final quarter of this year.
The business had been struggling amid a decline in ad revenue and the loss of popular true crime podcast Morbid, with revenue falling by 20% to $45.8 million (£37.6 million). But it said revenue is set to rebound to $19 million this quarter.
At the same time, the company has been ”vastly reducing our exposure to minimum guarantees” to podcast creators, with restructured contracts. Thanks to those lower costs, Audioboom expects a return to profit this quarter.
CEO Stuart Last said: “I would like to thank our partners for continuing to support the Company through a more challenging period than we had expected, I am confident about our prospects for 2024 and I am pleased to maintain our expectations for record revenue performance next year.”
FTSE 100 seen higher, US earnings in focus
07:14 , Graeme Evans
Brent Crude is trading above $90 a barrel amid fears that an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East will impact global oil supplies.
The geopolitical backdrop also knocked stock markets in Asia on Monday, with the Hang Seng down 0.9% in Hong Kong and the Nikkei 255 off 2.2% in Tokyo.
The FTSE 100 finished 0.6% lower after heavy selling on Friday afternoon but CMC Markets expects London’s top flight to open 26 points higher at 7625.
The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq fell 0.5% and 1.2% respectively at the end of last week, although futures markets are pointing to a steady start later.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average proved to be the exception on Friday after better-than-expected results by JPMorgan Chase boosted sentiment.
The US bank earnings season continues tomorrow with the release of figures from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, while Tesla, Netflix and Procter & Gamble are among other companies due to report this week.
Recap: Friday’s top stories
Sunday 15 October 2023 22:38 , Simon Hunt
Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from Friday:
Bumper Wall Street bank results highlight the yawning gulf between New York and London
CMA finally waves through Microsoft’s $69 billion takeover of Call of Duty gaming giant Activision after concessions
Easyhotel sees doubled revenues helped by big sports events such as Premier League clashes and Snooker World Championships
US buyers in prime London at decade high with one in ten sales in Kensington going to Americans, says Knight Frank
Inner London sees biggest rises in motor insurance premiums with 61% rise to record average £1500, according to Confused.com figures
And...Jeremy Hunt’s bleak warning on the state of the UK economy