FTSE 100 Live: Losing streak to end as stocks edge up, £4.3bn deficit, Microsoft tables new Activision deal

Market snapshot as stocks edge up

08:27 , Daniel O'Boyle

Take a look at the latest market snapshot as stocks tick up this morning, sparking hope that the FTSE’s losing streak will end afer early gains disappeared yesterday.

Top risers include RS Group, IMI and Ocado.

John Wood Group upgrades guidance

08:09 , Daniel O'Boyle

Engineering giant John Wood Group took a step towards reassuring investors after rejecting a £1.7 billion takeover offer, as the firm upgraded its profit guidance on the back of strong results.

The group said that a number of large oil and gas and chemicals projects led it to believe full-year profit will be ahead of previous expectations, while revenue will come to £6 billion.

Wood was the subject of a takeover over from private equity firm Apollo Global earlier this year, but talks collapsed after Wood rejected a number of bids.

Shares are up 4% to 159p, but still down more than 30% compared to four months ago when investors were hopeful of a buyout..

CEO Ken Gilmartin said: “When we announced our growth strategy in November last year, we set out a plan for Wood to deliver on its significant potential, and I am delighted that our results show the clear progress we are making.

“We have made a good start to the year, delivering growth in revenue, EBITDA, headcount and our pipeline, all while furthering our inspiring culture, as evidenced by our highest-ever employee net promoter score”

Arm files for hotly anticipated US IPO

07:56 , Daniel O'Boyle

Softbank-owned Chip giant Arm filed for the biggest IPO of 2023 overnight in the US, likely seeking a valuation of between $60 billion and $70 billion.

Cambridge-based Arm revealed plans to IPO in New York, snubbing London, in March.

In its filing, Arm focused on the growing AI industry as a key use case for its chips.

“As the world moves increasingly towards AI- and ML-enabled computing, Arm will be central to this transition,” it said. “Arm CPUs already run AI and ML workloads in billions of devices, including smartphones, cameras, digital TVs, cars and cloud data centers. The CPU is vital in all AI systems, whether it is handling the AI workload entirely or in combination with a co-processor, such as a GPU or an NPU.

“ In the emerging area of large language models, generative AI and autonomous driving, there will be a heightened emphasis on the low power acceleration of these algorithms.

“ In our latest ISA, CPUs, and GPUs, we have added new functionality and instructions to accelerate future AI and ML algorithms. We are working with leading companies such as Alphabet, Cruise LLC, Mercedes-Benz, Meta and NVIDIA to deploy Arm technology to run AI workloads.”

Pricing will be announced at a later date, but it is expected to lead to a valuation between $60 billion and $70 billion.

BHP reports earnings slide, awaits China policy response

07:53 , Graeme Evans

Australia’s BHP, which until recently was a major constituent of the FTSE 100 index, today reported a big drop in profits for the year to 30 June.

Revenues at the mining giant decreased by 17% or $11.3 billion to $53.8 billion (£42.1 billion) due to significantly lower prices in key commodities. The fall came despite increased copper, iron ore and nickel sales volumes, alongside favourable exchange rates.

BHP said its effective management of the impact of inflation on costs limited the fall in underlying profit to 37% at $13.4 billion (£10.5 billion).

A final dividend of $80 cents (62.55p) a share worth $4.1 billion (£3.2 billion) is due to be paid on 28 September, representing a 59% payout ratio to earnings. This brought the total for the year to 170 cents (132.92p), down from 325 cents the year before but still the third largest sum in the company’s history.

Over the past three years, BHP said it had returned more than $40 billion (£31.2 billion) to shareholders.

Chief executive Mike Henry said commodity demand has remained relatively robust in China and India even as developed world economies have slowed substantially.

He added: “In the near term, China’s trajectory is contingent on the effectiveness of recent policy measures. We expect buoyant growth in India with strong construction activity underpinning an expansion in steelmaking capacity.

“More broadly, there is increased recognition of the importance of critical minerals and strategies across the globe to incentivise investment in supply and demand, which provides opportunities and challenges.”

'Chancellor will struggle to unveil tax cuts’

07:34 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at capital economics, says the UK’s public borrowing figures “do not change the big picture” regarding tax and spending, with the Chancellor still remaining constrained.

“July’s public finances figures continued the recent run of better-than-expected news on the fiscal position,” she said. “But with interest rates still rising and a mild recession on its way, we continue to think the Chancellor will struggle to unveil a large package of permanent tax cuts in the Autumn Statement while still adhering to his fiscal rules.

“There are two reasons to be cautious. First, if we are right in expecting the economy to weaken later this year, tax receipts will probably disappoint. While the OBR’s forecasts are based on GDP growth of 0.2% and 2.1% in 2023/24 and 2024/25 respectively, we expect growth of just 0.1% and 0.8%.

“Second, the increase in market rate expectations and rise in longer-dated gilt yields since March will probably add something like £18bn to the OBR’s forecast for debt interest spending by 2027/28.

“As a result, we still think the Chancellor will have little room to unveil large-scale permanent tax cuts and/or spending rises in the Autumn Statement without jeopardising his fiscal rules.”

Nvidia shares lead Nasdaq 1.6% higher, FTSE 100 seen flat

07:22 , Graeme Evans

Nvidia shares jumped 8% last night as investors positioned themselves for a potential repeat of the semiconductor giant’s record-breaking first quarter performance when it posts interim results tomorrow.

The surge on hopes that Nvidia has reaped further benefit from a massive shift in AI spending meant a rise of 1.6% for the Nasdaq Composite, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1% and the S&P 500 index improved 0.7%.

Nvidia, which is due to post its results after the closing bell on Wednesday, made the semiconductor industry’s largest increase to guidance for a single quarter when it last reported figures earlier this year. Its shares are up by more than 200% so far in 2023.

The FTSE 100 index, meanwhile, lost its initial gains to close slightly lower last night, representing its seventh consecutive session in the red. CMC Markets expects London’s top flight to open six points higher at 7264 this morning.

It was a similar story in today’s session for Asia-based investors as China markets saw further uncertain trading patterns.

The Hang Seng index, which has fallen into bear market territory after seven consecutive declines, is 0.6% higher after being in negative territory earlier in the day.

Microsoft submits fresh Activision merger proposal after CMA rejection

07:19 , Simon Hunt

Microsoft has submitted a new version of its blockbuster Activision deal after a previous proposal was rejected by the Competition and Markets Authority.

Under the new deal, Microsoft will not acquire the cloud streaming rights to all current and future Activision games released during the next 15 years.

Microsoft said the restructured deal would address concerns set out by the CMA. In particular, the transaction is intended to provide an independent third-party content supplier, Ubisoft, with the ability to supply Activision’s gaming content to all cloud gaming service providers.

The CMA said it will begin a new investigation and the statutory deadline for a decision is 18 October 2023.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, said: “This is not a green light. We will carefully and objectively assess the details of the restructured deal and its impact on competition, including in light of third-party comments.

“Our goal has not changed – any future decision on this new deal will ensure that the growing cloud gaming market continues to benefit from open and effective competition driving innovation and choice.”

The takeover of the maker of Call Of Duty, World Of Warcraft and Candy Crush would be one of the biggest ever in the technology industry (Tim Ireland/PA) (PA Archive)

UK July budget deficit comes to £4.3 billion

07:05 , Daniel O'Boyle

The UK’s budget deficit in July was £4.3 billion, a significant decline from recent months but still the fifth-highest July borrowing figure in history.

The figure was less than the expected £5.0 billion.

For the tax year to date, public borrowing has come to £56.6 billion, which is £11.3 billion less than forecasted by the OBR, suggesting the Government may have more room for spending increases or tax cuts than expected.

Public sector net debt came to £2,578.9 billion, representing 98.9% of GDP having recently crossed the 100% mark.

