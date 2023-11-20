FTSE 100 Live 20 November: OpenAI appoints Emmett Shear as CEO, Compass, Britvic results
Recap: Friday's top stories
Sunday 19 November 2023 20:11 , Simon Hunt
Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.
The tech world was rocked over the weekend after the CEO of the world's best-known AI business was abruptly sacked.
Sam Altman, who has been involved in ChatGPT maker OpenAI since 2015, was suddenly told he would no longer be at the helm of the business, a move which triggered a string of staff resignations and panicked investors, who appear to be cooking up a plan to bring Altman back.
This morning it was revealed that Altman has been replaced by former Twitch boss Emmett Shear, despite Altman arriving at the San Francisco-based firm late on Sunday for talks in the hope of being reinstated.
Here's an overview of the events leading up to Altman's sacking and speculation over internal tensions at OpenAI.
And Balderton Capital partner James Wise wrote for the Standard yesterday about the wider governance issues at OpenAI.
Here's a summary of our other top headlines from Friday:
Nationwide profits jump from £980 million to £1.26 billion as member benefits hit record high. Here's our Finance Editor Simon English on why the building society is a much-needed two fingers to the big banks…despite those awful ads
Halloween shocker for the high street as retail sales fall unexpectedly in October - lowest level since Feb 2021, when there were lockdowns as 'golden quarter' featuring vital run-up to Christmas off to a bad start, after BOE's "higher for longer" rate hikes bite
Marstons CEO quits with immediate effect
Restructuring experts FRP says companies in construction, property, casual dining and food service, retail, administrative and support services have been most at risk as insolvencies soar this year - FRP's underlying profits up 34%
Bus company First Group to buy 1,000 batteries for £100m through new deal with Hitachi as it aims to be fully electric by 2035