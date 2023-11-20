FTSE 100 Live 20 November: OpenAI appoints Emmett Shear as CEO, Compass, Britvic results

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

The tech world was rocked over the weekend after the CEO of the world's best-known AI business was abruptly sacked.

Sam Altman, who has been involved in ChatGPT maker OpenAI since 2015, was suddenly told he would no longer be at the helm of the business, a move which triggered a string of staff resignations and panicked investors, who appear to be cooking up a plan to bring Altman back.

This morning it was revealed that Altman has been replaced by former Twitch boss Emmett Shear, despite Altman arriving at the San Francisco-based firm late on Sunday for talks in the hope of being reinstated.

Here's an overview of the events leading up to Altman's sacking and speculation over internal tensions at OpenAI.

And Balderton Capital partner James Wise wrote for the Standard yesterday about the wider governance issues at OpenAI.

