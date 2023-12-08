FTSE 100 Live 08 December: Housebuilder Berkeley update, blue-chips steady ahead of US jobs figures

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Paddy power owner Flutter sets date for US listing

08:57 , Daniel O'Boyle

Betting giant Flutter Entertainment has revealed the date that it will list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

The firm, which owns Paddy power and Sky Bet, will start trading on 29 January, and will cancel its Dublin-listed shares the week before.

Its primary listing will remain in London for now, meaning it will remain a FTSE 100 member, but management has repeatedly suggested that the long-term goal is a primary listing in the US, and membership of US indices.

Anglo American under pressure, Rolls and BAE higher in flat FTSE 100

08:20 , Graeme Evans

Anglo American shares have fallen 6% after the diamonds-to-copper mining giant set out spending and production guidance for the next three years.

Chief executive Duncan Wanblad expects lower output in the next two years before a return to growth in 2026. Shares fell 143p to 2081.5p.

Stocks on the front foot included Sainsbury’s, which rose 3% or 9.8p to 300p after Goldman Sachs shifted to a “buy” recommendation with a new 350p target price.

Rolls-Royce also rose another 2.2p to 288.4p after Deutsche Bank upped its valuation estimate to 400p, while also upgrading BAE Systems. The defence giant lifted 7.5p to 1026.5p after the bank increased its target price to 1290p.

The FTSE 100 index was unchanged at 7514 while the FTSE 250 index improved 3.62 points to 18,622.36.

Berkeley Group hits out at planning system as it extends profit pledge in 'subdued' market

07:43 , Michael Hunter

The London-focused developer that builds 10% of the capital's new homes hit out at the planning system today as it reported a rise in first-half profit before tax in a "subdued" market.

Berkeley Group's interim profit rose almost 5% to £298 million. The average selling price of its homes rose to £624,000 from £560,000. Reservations fell by a third as "the sales market lacks urgency" and looked set to remain "subdued".

It extended its profit pledge – saying it will deliver at least £1.5 billion of pre-tax profit over three years to April 30, 2026 – having previously targeted £1.05 billion over two years to the end of April 2025.

Berkeley built 87% of its 1.785 new homes on brownfield land in the six months to the end of October.

Its CEO, Rob Perrins, said today that investment was being driven away from urban areas by the red tape surrounding the process.

"Despite urban regeneration being a clear national priority, it has become increasingly difficult to progress this form of development as changes to planning, tax and regulatory regimes have created an increasingly uncertain, unpredictable and burdensome environment."

IG Group backs ex-bet boss Corcoran as new CEO

07:34 , Daniel O'Boyle

City trading house IG Group has picked former Paddy Power Betfair boss Breon Corcoran as its new CEO.

He replaces June Felix, who left due to poor health in August.

IG has struggled this year as the pandemic-era retail trading boom slowed down. In October, it laid off 10% of its staff as part of a cost-cutting scheme to save £50 million.

Corcoran was CEO of Betfair from 2016 until its merger with Paddy Power to create the gambling giant now known as Flutter. He was also in charge of payments business WorldRemit, leaving in 2022 as its plans to go public stalled.

Mike McTighe, IG Group chair, said: "I am very pleased to announce Breon's appointment following a comprehensive global search.

“He is a proven leader of high performing teams within multinational organisations, with an ability to deliver results for all stakeholders. The board is confident that Breon is the right person to lead IG and deliver the next phase of growth.

“I look forward to working with him.”

Wall Street higher ahead of jobs report, Tokyo stocks struggle

07:26 , Graeme Evans

A report on the US jobs market due this afternoon will test recent speculation that Federal Reserve interest rates may be cut in the first part of next year.

Economists expect a 180,000 rise in non-farm payrolls, compared with 130,000 in October, as they look for further signs that the US economy is slowing under the weight of recent interest rate rises.

Wall Street rallied ahead of the release, with the S&P 500 index up 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite 1.4% stronger following a robust session for the Magnificent Seven of mega-cap stocks.

A rise of 5% for Alphabet led the way after the Google owner launched its latest artificial intelligence model, while Meta Platforms and semiconductor giant Nvidia both rose 2%.

The US handover means CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index, which finished flat in Thursday’s session, to open 20 points higher at 7533.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.7% after Japan’s economy contracted by more than expected in the third quarter and traders focused on a potential end of negative interest rates.