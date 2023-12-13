Who will be the FT's person of the year?

Look what you made me do.

The world is waiting with bated breath to find out who will be the FT’s person of the year in 2023 (yawn). The announcement is just days away.

Spy hears on the grapevine that the paper was about to hand the award to Taylor Swift, when it was pipped to the post by Time Magazine. Furious editors now have a Blank Space to fill and are scrambling to come up with a replacement -- something they never thought they'd have to do in their Wildest Dreams.

Let’s help them out -- it is Christmas, after all, and Spy knows All Too Well of the pressures of the newsroom. If you’d like to nominate someone for the award, write to us at cityspy@standard.co.uk and we’ll send the best suggestions to the FT’s editor, Roula Khalaf.

Here are a few of Standard City desk's ideas:

Sam Bankman-Fried, for most exciting trial;

Alison Rose, for best leak of the year;

Bernard Looney, for best board transparency;

Sam Altman, for most dramatic exit;

Sam Altman, for most dramatic return;

Elon Musk, for his all-round stellar work at Twitter;

Or maybe just...bite the bullet and stick to Swift, so she gets a second award. Two is better than one.

