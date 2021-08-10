FTI Consulting Enhances Financial Services Practice with Two Senior Appointments

FTI Consulting, Inc.
WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting today announced continued investment in its Broker-Dealer Regulatory & Litigation group within the Financial Services practice in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment with the appointment of Jason Sabot as a Senior Managing Director and Stephen P. Glascoe as a Managing Director.

Mr. Sabot, who will be based in New York, has extensive in-house, government and regulatory experience, having led and defended complex civil and criminal investigations involving federal securities laws. He will advise and assist FTI Consulting’s financial institution clients with internal investigations, civil and criminal investigations, non-financial regulatory reporting, and remediation plans.

Mr. Glascoe, who will be based in Washington, D.C., has more than 40 years of experience in the brokerage and investment banking businesses, including 21 years with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). He joins FTI Consulting from his most recent post in the Office of Investigative and Market Analytics within the SEC Division of Enforcement. Mr. Glascoe will assist financial industry clients with regulatory investigations and provide expert insight and testimony in these matters.

“Jason and Stephen are experienced decision makers with exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills that will benefit financial services firms as they address complex regulatory and operational challenges,” said Anthony Italiano, Co-Head of the Broker-Dealer Regulatory & Litigation group at FTI Consulting. “It is my pleasure to welcome them both to the firm, as they will further enhance our ability to help clients respond to regulatory examination and enforcement actions while meeting their business objectives.”

Mr. Sabot joins FTI Consulting from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”), where he supervised investigations involving member broker-dealers and registered representatives for violations of FINRA/SRO rules and federal securities laws and regulations. Mr. Sabot also served for more than a decade as in-house counsel at two global financial institutions — JPMorgan Chase and BNY Mellon — where he was responsible for supervising and conducting internal investigations and responding to significant government investigations and inquiries by the Department of Justice (“DOJ”), SEC, FINRA and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. He also served for more than 10 years in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (“SDNY”) and the Enforcement Division of the SEC in its New York office. At the SDNY, Mr. Sabot tried 10 federal criminal cases to verdict before juries involving, among other things, securities fraud, insider trading, and accounting fraud.

At the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, Mr. Glascoe led investigations of insider trading and market manipulation, testified in federal court, served as a liaison with the Market Regulation and Enforcement Divisions of FINRA and other self-regulatory organizations and has assisted the DOJ with several criminal prosecutions. He was also the recipient of seven Enforcement Division Director’s Awards for investigative work on insider trading and market manipulation cases.

Commenting on the appointments, Stella Mendes, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the Financial Services practice at FTI Consulting, said, “Jason’s and Stephen’s appointments reflect our continued commitment to growing our practice and providing support for our clients. The firm’s strengths enable us to attract leading specialists in the industry, and these two new additions are further proof of that.”

