FSW's Eric Murphy resigns as head basketball coach for assistant role at Western Kentucky

FSW coach Eric Murphy talks to the team during practice at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Eric Murphy helped install a standard of excellence as the head coach of Florida SouthWestern's men's basketball program. After six years at the helm in Fort Myers, he's looking to carry that standard to the Division I ranks.

FSW announced Tuesday that Murphy resigned from his position as the Bucs' head coach to take an assistant role at Western Kentucky.

Murphy helped build the program into the junior college powerhouse. He joined the team's staff as an assistant in its inaugural 2016-17 season and spent two years in that role before taking over as head coach in 2018.

He exits FSW with a 143-34 record (.829 winning percentage) as head coach. He oversaw three different conference changes and notched a 61-15 record in league action. The Bucs finished this season 22-9 before falling in the FCSAA State Tournament in his final campaign.

"Serving as FSW’s head men’s basketball coach for the past six seasons has been one of the greatest joys of my career,” Murphy said in a release. “This opportunity has allowed me to further enhance my leadership and coaching skills and grow immensely in my professional career. ..."

Murphy is no stranger to Division I hoops. He's helped send 34 former Bucs to the next level and has established Suncoast Credit Union Arena as a must-see hub of talent on the recruiting trail.

One marquee recruit that he helped mold was Keon Ellis, who played for two years under Murphy before signing to Alabama and then carving out a key role for the Sacramento Kings. Ellis was the first former Buc to ink an NBA deal.

Other notable recruits include Jadrian Tracey (Oregon), Dezdrick Lindsay (Oregon), Kario Oquendo (signed to Georgia, transferred to SMU), Jaden Campbell (Samford), and Bryant Selebangue (signed to Tulsa, transferred to Arizona State).

"I have been fortunate to coach some really good players," Murphy said. "I couldn’t be more proud of our former players who have gone on to represent FSW at both the collegiate and professional level. I look forward to watching the current, incoming, and future athletes at FSW. I am confident we will continue to see men’s basketball at FSW compete at the highest level of the NJCAA."

Murphy recorded Suncoast Conference championships from 2018-2020, and in turn two NJCAA national tournament appearances. He was named the Suncoast Conference Coach of the Year in 2020.

He'll be joining a Hilltopper program run by another junior college product in Hank Plona, who was the head coach at Indian Hills for eight years. Plona spent one year on the bench at Western Kentucky before being named head coach last month.

The Hilltoppers went 22-12 last season and won the C-USA conference championship before falling to Marquette in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Eric Murphy resigns from FSW, accepts assistant role at WKU