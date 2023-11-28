FSU's C.L.I.M.B. under coach Mike Norvell starts at rock bottom in loss to Jax State in 2021

It was two years and two months ago.

That's when Jacksonville State beat Florida State 20-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on the game's final play, a 59-yard Hail Mary pass that left FSU's football program shattered 11 games into coach Mike Norvell's rebuild.

It was FSU's first loss to a non-FBS program since losing to William & Mary in 1959.

"Nobody really knew what to say or do," said former FSU player Marshall Hilaman, a graduate assistant in sports performance at Boise State. " I don't remember much from that game. Just that play. You almost couldn't process it.

"It almost felt like it wasn't real."

It was real. It was painful. It was embarrassing.

It was rock bottom for Norvell's Seminoles.

Norvell, Florida State football responds to the worst defeat in program history

Thankfully - and here's a respectful tip of the cap to resilience, faith, leadership and staying on course during turbulent times - Norvell and FSU refused to stay down.

Instead, the Seminoles responded and have returned to national prominence in whirlwind fashion.

Fourth-ranked FSU is 12-0 for the fourth time in school history and headed to the ACC championship game Saturday against Louisville in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Seminoles, who care coming off their first win at Florida since 2017, also remain in the College Football Playoff equation.

Norvell's C.L.I.M.B. acronym - the foundation of his program rebuild - stands for commitment, little things, intensity, mental toughness and brotherhood. What I like best? He repeatedly pays tribute to FSU's storied tradition, respects his position within the university and community, stresses "it's always about the work," and points to maximizing every opportunity.

Norvell went 3-10 in his first 13 games with the Seminoles, including the defeat to Jacksonville State. He is 27-6 since then - and 22-3 the past two seasons.

"This is a long time coming," Norvell said after last Saturday's 25-15 win over the Florida Gators, rallying from a 12-0 deficit in Gainesville with a backup quarterback. "We had a heck of a journey, and the great thing about it -- it's not done yet."

Many FSU fans, and rightfully so, were in an angry tizzy when Jacksonville State beat FSU Sept. 11, 2021, and cheerfully banked $400,000. They questioned Norvell's hiring and the program's future. But Norvell owned the crushing defeat, apologized and described it as "totally unacceptable." He reminded everyone he had been part of challenging times before and promised mistakes would be corrected.

What the verdict also proved behind the scenes was the Seminoles still had a long way to go before it truly fixed all the issues inside the program.

Hilaman, 25, was born in Tallahassee and is well aware of FSU's football history.

He fulfilled his dream to join the football team (2020-21), even as a walk-on. He applied to FSU four times before being accepted. His initial tryout to make the Seminoles as a walk-on was delayed six months due to the coaching change (Norvell was hired in December 2019 to replace the fired Willie Taggart). While Hilaman never saw any game action due to multiple concussions suffered in practices in 2021, Norvell asked him to still be part of the team.

When Jacksonville State beat FSU, Hilaman, in pads on the sideline, was well aware of the fallout. Yet, despite the dismal reality, Hilaman saw resolve in Norvell's eyes and determination in his message when Norvell met with the team 24 hours later.

"The emotions were low (among players) and it was hard to be optimistic in that situation, but coach's message was to keep pushing, keep going and finding a positive," Hilaman said from Boise, Idaho, where the Broncos are preparing for Saturday's Mountain West Championship against UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We had three generations of athletes in that (meeting) room, from coach (Jimbo) Fisher to coach Taggart to coach Norvell. But coach's Norvell's mindset is so consistent. He's the same person every single day. The same energy. He's easy to respond to and feed off of because of who he is and how he responds. You talk about culture. .... You knew he was going to be the guy to do it (rebuild FSU). So much change had to happen.

"And it did."

FSU football returns to ACC Championship for 1st time since 2014

After it dropped its first four games in 2021, FSU won five of its next eight. That momentum carried into 2022, when the Seminoles won their last six games and finished with 10 wins for the first time since 2016. FSU didn't shy away from expectations entering this season, overcoming slow starts and adversity, punctuated by quarterback Jordan Travis' season-ending left leg injury and surgery two weeks ago.

Quarterback Tate Rodemaker overcame a slow start at UF, finishing 12-of-25 for 134 yards. One of his best decisions and throws was a fourth-and-3 completion to Ja'Khi Douglas that led to the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter.

Norvell hasn't flown solo in this journey either.

FSU's leadership, led by Director of Athletics Michael Alford, is all-hands-on-deck. Norvell has recruited well, specifically through the transfer portal. The ACC has been forgiving. Norvell has involved and included his assistant coaches and support staff in decisions. He continues to evolve as a head coach, truly cares for his players and is quick to spread praise.

"It all goes to the players," Norvell said.

"The players are the ones - they've made the commitment. They put in the work. You can set a standard, but if people aren't willing to push to the standard and hold themselves accountable to it. .. I've got an incredible staff. Our staff meeting this (Monday) morning, the constant challenge for improvement, for growth. We have to work as a staff to be an example of that."

Norvell's plan is working.

The Seminoles' 18-game win streak is the longest active streak in the ACC and the 3rd-longest active streak in the country. During its streak, which is also the 2nd-longest in program history and 3rd-longest ever by an ACC program, FSU has outscored its opponents 718-310.

Championships define success, however.

FSU is making its sixth ACC Championship Game appearance and first since 2014. A win Saturday should vault the Seminoles into the national championship playoffs.

"We still have a long way to go," defensive end Jared Verse said after FSU's win over UF. "We still have to put together a full game. Always strive for greatness, it's not how can we beat our rivals or if we beat this team or that team.

"It's when are we going to play the perfect game where we reach our full potential?"

Hilaman, who remains in touch with Norvell and strength and conditioning coach Josh Storms, witnessed the early steps in Norvell's rebuild. The journey hasn't come without some tough times, setbacks and lessons. Two years and two month ago won't be forgotten. But Norvell and FSU have endured and prevailed.

Everyone in garnet and gold should enjoy today's success.

"People (on the outside) don't understand that for coach Norvell to do this is unbelievable," Hilaman said. "I am glad fans and everyone who supports the football team stayed behind coach Norvell and never gave up on him. Fans stayed loyal and trusted the process.

"And here we are."

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Enjoy the ride: Mike Norvell returns FSU football to national stage