FSU's blowout loss to Georgia was not unexpected, but nothing can take away from 2023 season

MIAMI GARDENS — Time to move on.

Time to take the disrespect from the playoff committee, use it as motivation, and turn the page to 2024.

The Florida State-Georgia Orange Bowl went as expected — thank you, playoff committee — and now the Seminoles can put it all behind and move on to more important issues like replacing 14 starters with NFL aspirations and building on the momentum of a 13-1 season.

And, for the university, continuing its attempt to split from the ACC.

The Seminoles finally lost in 2023, but it took fielding a team missing more than 30 scholarship players, including 14 starters. The only surprise in Georgia's 63-3 victory at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday was it took the Bulldogs 11 minutes to open the scoring and more than a quarter to break it open.

But less than five minutes into the second quarter Georgia led 28-3. And by halftime the spread was 42-3 … comfortable enough for those who jumped on Georgia at minus-23.5 points before kickoff to start contributing to Florida State's ACC buyout fund.

At halftime, the live line was 51.5 points. At the end of the third quarter it was 59.5 points.

All winners.

"Tonight was a very difficult night," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "It's been a very difficult month to be honest with you."

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half December 30, 2023, in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart pulled several starters after halftime, including QB Carson Beck and running back and game Most Outstanding Player Kendall Milton. But the Bulldogs (13-1) still stumbled into three second-half scores.

Make no mistake, what we witnessed on the field Saturday does nothing to diminsh what the Seminoles accomplished this season with and without Travis Jordan at quarterback. The former Benjamin standout suffered a broken leg in the 11th game of the season.

"This game will not define the season," Norvell said. "Even though tonight was a disappointing result, this is a special season that will be remembered in Florida State history."

Florida State takes the momentum of its best season in nine years, a conference championship and likely top 10 ranking into the offseason. Norvell has taken FSU from four consecutive losing seasons, two of those before he arrived, to the top of the ACC.

Norvell, Seminoles keep pulling away from Gators, Hurricanes

And Norvell's success is amplified by the Seminoles once again pulling away from their in-state rivals, Florida and Miami.

Billy Napier is 11-14 at Florida. Mario Cristobal is 12-13.

Norvell is 23-4 during that same period.

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) makes a tackle on Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn (11) during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

"This is a championship-level team," Norvell said. "I don't care, you go back and watch 13 games that's what you saw. I am fully confident in what this team did throughout this year and what they could have achieved. That was not the path that was set out for."

If you want to blame someone for an unwatchable New Year's Six Bowl, start with the committee for determining an undefeated Power Five conference championship is not good enough for the playoff, and then continue to a system that needs a significant reboot.

The sport has become chaotic, thanks to an NCAA that refused to properly legislate NIL and the transfer portal. The month of December with the opening of the portal and the early signing period has made every bowl game not a part of the playoff a distraction for the coaches. Bowl preparation is the least important part of the job for every coach not in the playoff.

For the players, who can blame those who decide the risk of playing in a bowl is not worth it?

"I don't think anybody has a perfect solution, but certainly we're headed towards some tough times if it continues at this rate. This needs to be fixed," Smart said.

"You get into bowl season, transfer portal, all those things, it's hard for the players," Norvell said. "It's challenging for the coaches."

Patrick Payton, Kentron Poitier provide lone FSU highlights

The loyal FSU fans who attended the most lopsided Orange Bowl in history at least had two highlights.

Defensive end Patrick Payton sacked Beck on the first series and FSU forced the Bulldogs to turn over the ball on downs. Georgia would score touchdowns on its next nine series.

And FSU's longest play of the game, a 55-yard circus catch by Kentron Poitier, led to the Seminoles' field goal. Poitier had 52 receiving yards the entire season.

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; /Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Cole Speer (83) recovers a fumble on a kick off against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

But for a team that did everything it could to have a chance to play for a championship, that certainly was not enough.

"We were hurt," Norvell said. "When you do the things our guys did … it hurt when we were not selected. There are going to be times in life when you do everything right and it's not going to go your way.

"It was the perfect storm of challenge."

Tom D'Angelo is a sports columnist, reporter at the Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at tdangelo@pbpost.com. Follow him on social media @tdangelo44.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: FSU wondering what could have been after ugly Orange Bowl loss to Georgia