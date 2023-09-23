FSU vs. Clemson predictions: Here's who Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and College GameDay picked

Just in time for kickoff, the No. 1 college football pregame show has made its predictions for No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 23 Clemson.

FSU (3-0, 1-0 in ACC) and Clemson (2-1, 0-1) is maybe the biggest matchup in the noon window, with Jordan Travis and the Seminoles looking to establish themselves as contenders for the College Football Playoff. They'll be without guard Robert Scott and safety Akeem Dent for the game.

Meanwhile, Dabo Swinney and Cade Klubnik are looking to extend Clemson's winning streak over FSU to eight and get their season back on track after a season-opening loss to Duke.

ESPN's College GameDay was live from South Bend, Indiana ahead of Notre Dame vs. Ohio State on Saturday night.

Let's take a look at the picks.

ESPN College GameDay

Here's who ESPN's College GameDay analysts predicted to win the Florida State vs. Clemson game:

Desmond Howard: Florida State

"If it was nighttime, Death Valley would be a different environment."

Kirk Herbstreit: Florida State

"I think this team is on a mission."

Pat McAfee: Clemson

"I got Clemson still saying we're the top of the ACC."

Lee Corso: Florida State

"I coached there, I went there, you do you think I'm picking?"

Guest picker Vince Vaughn: Florida State

Actor Vince Vaughn is an avid Notre Dame football fan. The star of "Wedding Crashers" and "Dodgeball" has appeared twice before on College GameDay, including in November 2020 when the Fighting Irish played Clemson.

That's 4 for FSU and only McAfee for Clemson. Remember who picked who once the game ends.

How can I watch Clemson vs. Florida State football?

Sean McDonough will do the play-by-play, Greg McElroy will serve as analyst, and Molly McGrath will be the sideline reporter.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: College GameDay makes Florida State vs Clemson predictions