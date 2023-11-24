For FSU, Tate Rodemaker, playoff pressure arrives early as Gator game gets interesting

Cue the Rooster!

Part II.

Neither the FSU coaches or, hopefully, Tate Rodemaker’s friends will mention the pressure he’s under Saturday night in Gainesville.

The Seminoles’ march to the four-team playoffs was right on schedule. Sure, Louisville would provide a test in the ACC championship game, following what appeared to be a mere formality in Hogtown, where the Gators were playing out the string on another underwhelming season.

But down goes Jordan Travis, and even if the ’Noles beat the Gators with all their other weapons, as expected, and get past Louisville to reach 13-0, football’s College of Cardinals — also known as the playoff selection committee — might not care. The committee suggests it has no qualms about overlooking such things if it decides FSU, minus Travis, is no longer among the four best teams in the land.

Tate Rodemaker enters the spotlight Saturday for FSU ... and the playoff selection committee.

Fair is for funnel cakes and belly aches, folks.

Coaches hate this with a passion, but style points are now in play. The Seminoles don’t just have to avoid an upset, but have to look competent on offense while doing it. And assuming they do, they have to do it again against Louisville.

Because regardless of how the playoff field shakes out, there’s bound to be at least one outsider feeling robbed of an opportunity. History, you know. Well, actually, that’s not always the case. Sometimes, two outside teams feel robbed.

Into the Way-Back Machine, pointed to 1998, 25 years ago, when FSU quarterback — and future Heisman winner — Chris Weinke went down with an injured neck in the 10th game.

In came Marcus Outzen, a red-head out of Fort Walton Beach who more resembled a fullback or inside linebacker.

“We trust the Rooster,” was Bobby Bowden’s thought process, at least publicly.

The nickname stuck. The trust? Well, to a point. FSU got by Wake Forest in Week 11 and was ranked fifth when they played No. 4 Florida in the regular-season finale. The game turned dramatically on an errant pass by Outzen.

The misfire, however, clanged off the hands of UF defensive back Marquand Manuel and into the arms of FSU receiver Peter Warrick, who raced in for a TD. Given the open field in front of Manuel, it was immediately considered a 14-point swing.

When Kansas State and UCLA — ranked 2 and 3 — lost in the ensuing two weeks, FSU reached No. 2 and faced top-ranked Tennessee in the Fiesta Bowl for the national title. With Weinke still out, the Vols won.

The Rooster completed just 9 of 22 passes with two interceptions, including a pick-6. The second pickoff ended a potential game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Outzen was willing and fearless, but he just wasn’t Chris Weinke.

Tate Rodemaker carries a better passer pedigree than Outzen, but it’s safe to say he’s no Jordan Travis.

Right about now, can’t help but suggest Max Brown, the Gators’ own fill-in QB, is no Graham Mertz. But that might be a good thing, at least short-term, for the Gators. His mobility adds something UF hasn’t featured this year.

Florida's "relief pitcher," Max Brown.

FSU suddenly prepping for a dual-threat QB has the Way-Back Machine inching back one more year, to ’97, when Steve Spurrier alternated QBs Doug Johnson and Noah Brindise from play to play and pulled off one of the wildest wins in the series’ history, ending No. 2 FSU’s championship hopes.

FSU still brings the better overall team Saturday, but nothing is more important than the quarterback. If one is ready for the moment and the other isn’t, it’s a big deal.

And though FSU fans could live without the added dramatics, a pair of misfortunes last Saturday night made this coming Saturday night a whole lot more interesting.

Write on!

HEY, WILLIE!

Thank you so much for a wonderful write-up on Ken Squier.

The longer I remain a NASCAR fan, the more I miss the days of Ken and Buddy Baker and Ned Jarrett calling the races.

CARL

HEY, CARL!

I think I miss Neil Bonnett most of all.

But Kenley was very much the voice of stock-car racing for a long time, and a unique Vermonter, and not just because he was one of the only Kenleys we’ve ever known.

HEY, WILLIE!

Well, as a lifetime self-described baseball purist who was vocally against the new rules in MLB this year, I must admit that for the most part I was wrong.

The quicker pace was excellent and the rule requiring a relief pitcher to face a minimum of three batters also worked out well.

BOB

HEY, BOB!

I still find it funny that they had to employ modern technology — time clocks — to make the game resemble what it was 50 years ago.

Speaking of going back 50 years, anyone want to talk about abolishing this “experiment” with the designated hitter?

Rank & File

The weekly ranking of Florida’s seven big-league college football programs, based on results versus expectations, current trends, and the tidal coefficient in Gainesville’s Lake Alice …

1. FSU (11-0). This week: at Florida. Sometimes one backup quarterback proves much better than the other. Sometimes a big underdog, at home, finds some early lightning and rides the home-crowd wave to a big upset. And yes, sometimes you overthink these things. The pick: ’Noles by 5.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has a lot of confidence in #FSU QB Tate Rodemaker.



2. Miami (6-5). This week: at Boston College, Friday. The ’Canes are a solid favorite. Makes sense from an “I’ve seen BC” perspective, but not necessarily from an “I’ve seen Miami” angle. Short week. Road game. Cold weather. The pick: Eagles by 7.

3. Florida (5-6). This week: FSU at home. In the 90 seconds it’s taken me to get here from the pick two slots above, I’ve changed my mind twice, once away from the original and then back again. The pick: Sticking with ’Noles by 5.

4. UCF (5-6). This week: Houston at home. Unlike the Cougars, UCF has a possible berth in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at stake. Or is it the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl? Whatever. The pick: Knights by 17.

5. USF (5-6). This week: Charlotte at home. Yet another Florida school playing for that sixth win and a 13th game somewhere out in the boondocks. Some home cooking coming up at the Gasparilla Bowl? Charlotte is bad, so why not? The pick: Bulls by 9.

6. FAU (4-7). This week: at Rice. The Great Horned Owl is considered the most territorial of the species. The Boca Raton and Houston-based Owls often prove overly hospitable. But not that hospitable. The pick: Rice’s Owls by 9.

7. FIU (4-7). This week: Western Kentucky at home. Last year in the Commonwealth, the Hilltoppers beat FIU 73-0. You heard me, 73-zip. Time for the Panthers to exact some payback. Some payback. The pick: ’Toppers by just 27.

The (other) Picks

Whether you’re whipping out your Apple Cup, Iron Bowl or, by golly, the Old Oaken Bucket, all will presumably hold water and do the job.

But those are mere football rivalries. Ohio State-Michigan, especially right now, seems like so much more.

Nearly 200 years ago, the Toledo War was a nasty dispute regarding shipping rights and mineral-rich lands, and eventually included bad blood, muskets and, yep, actual blood. A bit of name-calling, too, I’m told.

This one doesn’t revolve around shipping lanes and the Upper Peninsula. No, no, it’s way more important than that. We’re talking undefeated seasons, playoff implications, a potential cheating scandal and therefore, depending on which angle you have, either Good-vs.-Evil or Us-Against-the-World.

Everyone outside of America’s 26th state is humming “I don’t give a damn …” and rooting for what they perceive as “Good.” A Buckeye win would rid us of the chaos involved with a Michigan playoff berth in the face of the current scandal, and college football can use some positive PR news right about now.

Except, have you been paying attention? Chaos is on a tear — Wolverines by 6.

What's this? A disclaimer?

Given the near-daily whiplashing of news updates surrounding the Michigan issue, I feel the need to say this was written earlier than usual due to holiday deadline shuffling. So by now, for all I know, Jim Harbaugh has resigned to run as a third-party candidate in the '24 presidential race.

● Elsewhere: Alabama hammers Auburn; Oklahoma whips TCU; Air Force by 12 over Boise; Georgia by just 12 over Tech; Oregon big over Oregon State; LSU beats Texas A&M; Purdue over Indiana for the Bucket; Arizona over Arizona State; Notre Dame beats Stanford; Clemson by 10 over S. Carolina; Iowa beats Nebraska, 4-3; Washington over Washington State by 14; and up in Waverly, Iowa, where Saturday’s high will be 37; the Knights of Wartburg over the visiting Pirates of Whitworth in Round 2 of the DIII playoffs.

BTW: You notice how so many areas of the country lay claim to Bigfoot? Well, in Waverly, you can enjoy Bigfoot pickle chips for $9 at Sasquatch Jack’s Hideway Grill, where you can also order the basic patty if you dare — it’s called the Wartburger.

Oh, Wartburg? Nope, not exactly sexy, and wasn’t likely focus-grouped.

Wartburg Castle, shown here at night, gave Martin Luther the solitude he needed to be able to translate the New Testament into German in approximately 10 weeks. German National Tourist Board (courtesy)

Turns out, the school was named after the famed Wartburg Castle in Germany. Among other things, the castle was famous as the hiding place for Martin Luther, who’d fallen out with the Catholic church in a spat over pardons, salvation and the like.

If you find yourself around Eisenach and have 12 Euros to spare, you can take the tour.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

