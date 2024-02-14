FSU stumbles in second half, loses at Virginia Tech in men's basketball

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- — Hunter Cattoor scored a season-high 20 points, Lynn Kidd added 12 points and matched a career best with 15 rebounds, and Virginia Tech never trailed in the second half and beat Florida State 83-75 on Tuesday night.

"I thought he [Kidd} did an unbelievable job on the boards. He had 15 rebounds and 12 points. He was definitely a problem for us," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. "When they [Virginia Tech] did miss, they were able to corral the rebounds and give them an extra possession."

Sean Pedulla made 14 of 16 free throws and finished with 19 points for Virginia Tech (14-10, 6-7 ACC), which ended a three-game skid. Tyler Nickel added 15 points. Cattoor and Nickel combined for seven of the Hokies' 11 3-pointers.

Jamir Watkins hit three buckets from distance, made 9 of 11 free throws and scored 26 points to lead Florida State (13-11, 7-6). Darin Green Jr. chipped in with 14 points.

"We can't afford to lose players because of fouls and he [Watkins] played a lot with three fouls," Hamilton said. "That's just part of the game. That was maybe not the best decision to push the ball down the court in those circumstances. He's had a great year for us. I don't know if I've ever had somebody who's led us in scoring rebounding and assists."

"He's been good for us, but he's going to make some of those mistakes."

Kidd scored on an alley-oop dunk and Nickel hit consecutive 3-pointers as the Hokies opened the second half on a 10-2 run for a 49-41 advantage and led the rest of the way. Cam Corhen made back-to-back dunks to pull Florida State to 52-51 with 12:04 remaining, but the Seminoles didn't get closer.

It was tied 39-all at halftime. Watkins led the Seminoles with 13 points. Cattoor and Pedulla each scored 11 first-half points for the Hokies.

Florida State, which has lost four of its last five, hosts No. 9 Duke on Saturday.

Virginia Tech plays at seventh-ranked North Carolina on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Struggling FSU men's basketball falls at Virginia Tech, Duke up next