FSU softball without Michaela Edenfield, Allison Royalty for foreseeable future due to injury

Florida State softball will be without two of its veterans for the foreseeable future, starting with this weekend's home series against Notre Dame.

Redshirt junior catcher Michaela Edenfield posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday that she had broken her finger.

FSU head coach Lonni Alameda also confirmed on Wednesday that senior right-handed pitcher Allison Royalty is injured.

Neither have a timeframe of when they'll return.

Edenfield 'learning lesson' from injury

Edenfield has the second-highest batting average on the roster, batting .398 and hitting a team-high 11 home runs. Since she arrived at FSU in 2021 she's been a constant force in the Seminoles' offense.

Edenfield holds a career batting average of .300 and has hit 39 home runs.

"That's just the way it goes sometimes with the game," Alameda said. "She's a great teammate, will continue to be a great teammate and will help us. That's good for us on that side of it."

"Then it's next woman up. Katie Dack and Madi Frey have been doing great behind the plate for us, but just haven't been out there in the game for us. It's a little bit of a learning curve for in-game stuff, but other than that they'll be fine."

While Edenfield won't be playing, she's committed to having a leadership role in the dugout and being there for her teammates.

In her statement, she said she was "devastated" that she allowed her frustration to get the best of her and apologized to teammates and fans.

"It is the lessons through sport that grow us as people and I promise that this is a huge growth moment for me that will be with me for life," Edenfield said in her statement. "I will be working to get back on the field as soon as possible and you all know I bleed Garnet and Gold."

Royalty returning at own pace

Royalty has not played since FSU's game against Pittsburgh on March 24, where she pitched only 2.2 innings, allowing five runs on four hits. Alameda said that Royalty has been working to get back to full health since then.

Since Royalty's injury, sophomore lefty MaKenna Reid and freshman lefty Ashtyn Danley have taken over the bulk of the pitching duties, combining for 122 innings pitched this season. Reid leads the pitching rotation with an ERA of 3.32.

While Alameda said Royalty does not have a timeline on her return, she doesn't want to force anything and have the senior return on her own time.

"I'm slowly doing a return to play mindset for Allison," Alameda said. "I think her health is more important. When you talk about pitching sometimes it can lead to bat problems and arm problems. I want to make sure we do right for her, but right for the team at the same time."

"It's a collective whole on her return to play."

How to watch FSU softball vs. Notre Dame

Who: No. 18 FSU (28-10, 9-3 ACC) vs. Notre Dame (23-14, 7-8)

Where: Friday, 6 p.m. at JoAnne Graf Field, Tallahassee, Fla.

TV/Radio: ACCNX/96.5 FM

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Edenfield, Royalty out with injuries ahead of FSU softball's series against Notre Dame