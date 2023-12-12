Will FSU Seminoles dump ACC for Big 10 move?
Snubbed from the College Football Playoffs, will Florida State finally leave the Atlantic Coast Conference (and it's current championship title there) for the Big 10?
Snubbed from the College Football Playoffs, will Florida State finally leave the Atlantic Coast Conference (and it's current championship title there) for the Big 10?
Over 17 million people watched Alabama create playoff chaos.
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
If FSU is so unimpressive without its starting quarterback, then how are the Seminoles ranked fifth — ahead of Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon?
There are eight contenders still vying for the College Football Playoff. What happens if each of them has one loss?
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the final College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
Here's what you need to know heading into this weekend's games — including which ones will decide the College Football Playoff picture.
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are 12-0. Will they all win this weekend?
Conference championship weekend is here.
Last year's College Football Playoff selection was relatively straightforward. This year might be chaos.
With CFP implications on the line, the SEC championship could hold more significance than any conference title game in recent years.
Here's what you need to know about the Group of Five title games with major bowl implications.
The College Football Playoff field hangs in the balance on conference championship weekend.
The Hawkeyes are 9-2 to the under this season. Will that trend continue against Nebraska?
Jorge Martin shares the pain of tough losses as so many teams saw their playoff hopes fall late.
The Bulls are inducting 13 people and the entire 1995-96 team into their Ring of Honor next month.
Renee Miller presents different suggestions for fantasy managers to adhere to during the most important weeks of the season.
Despite rumors, Tony Finau apparently won't be joining LIV Golf in the wake of Jon Rahm's momentous defection.