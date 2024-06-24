FSU recruiting tracker: FSU football lands commitment from four-star defensive lineman

Florida State football concluded its official visits over the weekend. About 13 prospects came to campus for the exit meeting on Sunday, as they all will figure out their decision over the summer.

FSU currently has six verbal commits in the class of 2025. Head coach Mike Norvell hopes that number will double before the start of the 2024 season.

Fortunately, FSU is looking toward the future.

On Saturday, the Seminoles landed a commitment from Brady Smigiel, a four-star quarterback out of California. That will make two quarterbacks who could be future Seminoles in the 2025 and 2026 classes.

Tramell Jones Jr., out of Jacksonville, is the lone quarterback in Norvell's 2025 class.

Here is the list of prospects committed to the Seminoles and some of the top prospects strongly considering FSU.

FSU football lands commitment from four-star defensive lineman

Kevin "JuJu" Wynn spotted at Florida State for his official visit. Wynn committed to FSU on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Just about 24 hours after his official visit over the weekend, Kevin "Juju" Wynn announced that he had verbally committed to FSU on Monday evening.

Wynn chose the Seminoles over Texas, Georgia and South Carolina.

"It felt like home," Wynn told 247 Sports. "I feel like I fit right into the defensive scheme with Coach Odell (Haggins), I know he ain't going nowhere because he's been here for 30-plus years."

"They run a four-down front which is similar to what we play already. Basically, the same thing I do in high school."

Wynn (6-foot-2, 320) plays for Greene County High School in Greensboro, Georgia. In three seasons, he recorded 57-tackles-for-loss and seven sacks.

247 Sports has the four-star defensive lineman ranked No. 8 in his position and No. 10 in the state of Georgia.

On3 ranks Wynn No. 19 in his position and No. 26 in the state. ESPN ranks him at No. 20, and Rivals has him at No. 22.

FSU was his first offer, and he is expected to play inside the Seminoles' defensive front.

Latest FSU football commits

Class of 2025

5-star, Solomon Thomas, offensive tackle, Raines (Jacksonville, Florida)

4-star, Javion Hilson, edge rusher, Cocoa (Cocoa, Florida)

4-star, Kevin Wynn, defensive line, Greene County (Greensboro, Georgia)

3-star, Tramell Jones, quarterback, Mandarin (Jacksonville, Florida)

3-star, Ethan Pritchard, linebacker, Seminole (Sanford, Florida)

Class of 2026

4-star, Brady Smigiel, quarterback, Newbury Park (Newbury Park, California)

4-star Darryon Williams, athletes, Gaither (Tampa, Florida)

4-star, Efrem White, wide receiver, Vero Beach (Vero Beach, Florida)

3-star, Darryl Bell III, safety, Barbara Coleman (Hialeah, Florida)

Prospects who are strongly considering FSU football

3-star, Shamar Arnoux, cornerback, Carrollton (Carrollton, Georgia)

4-star, Vernell Brown III, cornerback, Jones (Orlando, Florida)

4-star, Myron Charles, defensive line, Port Charlotte (Port Charlotte, Florida)

4-star, Ladarian Clardy, safety, Escambia (Pensacola, Florida)

3-star, Hollis Davidson, tight end, McIntosh (Peachtree City, Georgia)

5-star, Ty Haywood, offensive line, Ryan (Denton, Texas)

5-star, Kaliq Lockett, wide receiver, Sachse (Sachse, Texas)

3-star, Byron Louis, running back, American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

4-star, Peyton Joseph, offensive line, Houston County (Warner Robins, Georgia)

4-star, Daylan McCutcheon, wide receiver Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas)

4-star, Gavin Nix, Linebacker, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)

5-star, Josh Petty, offensive line, Fellowship Christian School (Roswell, Georgia)

3-star, Max Redmon, safety, Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, Florida)

4-star, Lamont Rogers, offensive line, Horn (Mesquite, Texas)

4-star, Gregory Isaiah Thomas, defensive back, American Heritage, (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

4-star, Tavion Wallace linebacker, Wayne County (Jesup, Georgia)

4-Star, Jalen Wiggins, defensive line, Rickards (Tallahassee, Florida), Florida commit

4-star, CJ Wiley, wide receiver, Milton (Alpharetta, Georgia)

We will give ongoing recruiting updates.

