FSU receiver Johnny Wilson to enter NFL Draft

As if Florida State did not have enough to be concerned about, the team learned Wednesday that standout receiver Johnny Wilson will skip the Orange Bowl and has decided to declare himself for the NFL Draft. The news comes on the heels of FSU being left out of the College Football Playoff.

Wilson, a redshirt junior, has had back-to-back standout seasons for the Seminoles. Despite battling several injuries this year, Wilson helped the team to an undefeated 13-0 record. He caught 41 balls for 617 yards and two touchdowns, and his presence with transfer Keon Coleman gave FSU one of the top receiver tandems in the country.

UCF’s Gus Malzahn: FSU playoff snub is ‘bad look for football’

Last season, Wilson had even better statistics without Coleman on the other side, pulling in 43 catches for 897 yards and five touchdowns.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that although Wilson will not play in the Orange Bowl, he is planning to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 3.

The departure of Wilson, who transferred to FSU in 2022 after two seasons at Arizona State, leaves the Seminoles with junior Kentron Poitier or redshirt junior Damion Williamson as the likely backups for the bowl game, which is Dec. 30, at 4 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (ESPN).

Wilson is a large specimen at any position but a giant at receiver, standing 6-foot-7, 235 pounds. He projects as a likely first-round pick in the April 25-27 draft.

Chris Hays covers high school and college football and college football recruiting. You can find him on X (formerly Twitter) @OS_ChrisHays or on Instagram @OS_ChrisHays. Email him at chays@orlandosentinel.com.

SEC bias at its worst! Leaving unbeaten FSU out of CFP semifinals is un-American | Commentary