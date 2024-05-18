Can FSU RB Roydell Williams be a breakout star? College Football 25 seems to think so

EA Sports College Football 25 is just not coming fast enough.

But while we wait, everyone is preordering their copy before the official release date, July 19.

On Friday, EA Sports released a nearly two-minute video game trailer. Without blinking, it showed a glimpse of what looked like Florida State running back Roydell Williams attempting a spin move in slow motion. That one-second clip of the Alabama transfer could be a sign of a potential breakout star who can put up video game numbers for the Seminoles.

Florida State running back's Roydell Williams' Road to Glory

Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers safety Andre' Sam (14) and LSU Tigers linebacker Omar Speights (1) cannot catch Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (5) as he runs for a touchdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 42-28. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State has produced talented running backs in the past, such as Warrick Dunn, Devonta Freeman, Dalvin Cook and most recently, Trey Benson. Williams looked the part when he had an impressive spring during the FSU Spring Showcase, running for a 30-yard touchdown.

Before transferring to FSU, Williams played his first four years at Alabama. The 215-pound back rushed for 1,165 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 45 games he played.

About half of those yards came from last season when he ran for 560 yards and five touchdowns, averaging five yards a carry and playing behind the Atlanta Falcons running back Jase McClellan. His career-best was on Sept. 16 against South Florida when he rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown.

What Roydell Williams brings in FSU football's loaded running back room

There's a ton of options in the Seminoles' backfield that head coach Mike Norvell can lean upon. Any of FSU's running backs are capable of being RB1.

Lawrence Toafili is the all-purpose back who can be effective in the passing game. Junior Jaylin Lucas is just as versatile and can see action as a return man. True freshman Cam Davis brings the thunder with his physicality, and Micahi Danzi is the lightning with his breakaway speed.

So, what separates Williams from the bunch?

Williams is a smooth runner, but his best strengths are his vision and patience. Both traits suit him well and can complement the offensive line that creates running lanes for the highly recruited Alabama native.

Williams can also be effective in the passing game, especially on check-down plays over the middle. Williams had 21 catches for 152 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his career at Alabama.

Can Roydell Williams be FSU football's 1,000-yard rusher?

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Roydell Williams (24) runs the ball during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

It's still a bit too early on potential Heisman favorites of the 2024 season. Typically, the quarterback position gets the most attention in that category, but the running back is a close second, depending on numbers.

Let's lower the standard a little bit. Williams must continue to establish himself as the primary back and be quarterback DJ Uiagalelei's security blanket in the backfield.

Williams also must have a 1,000-yard season, which the Seminoles have not had since Cam Akers in 2019. A combination of a 1,000-yard season, doubling receiving numbers, and FSU being in playoff contention could put Williams in the conversation.

Williams can set the bar high on a global scale if the senior has a big game in FSU's season opener against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland.

Finishing the season as the top rusher, at least in the ACC, might be a tall order, but plausible in Williams caliber.

