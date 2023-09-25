FSU quarterback Jordan Travis trolls Clemson football, LSU with new T-shirt for sale

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is trolling Clemson football and LSU with a new T-shirt design launched Monday. After the Seminoles beat LSU in their season opener and got past Clemson 31-24 in overtime Saturday, Travis has now beaten a pair of prominent Tiger teams.

The T-shirt Travis is selling on his website is a nod to that fact: It features an illustration of Travis wearing a crown and seated on a throne with a pair of tigers — one in Clemson's purple and orange — at his feet. The shirts are priced at $31.24, a reference to Saturday's score. Travis will split profits from the shirts with his offensive line, according to On3.

It's not the first shot Travis has taken at Clemson since the overtime win. After the game, Travis said he felt the Tigers "disrespected" him and the Florida State offense.

"I felt like we were disrespected all day," Travis said. "You put one-on-one (coverage) against (FSU receivers) Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, I feel like you have no respect for the receiver or the quarterback."

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney responded to Travis' comments after the game.

"We were trying to win the game," he said. "(Travis) can really, really run, and we felt like it gave us the best chance to create some pressure on him and not let him just sit there and hold the ball and pick us apart. ... It's got nothing to do with him. He's as good as there is in the country."

