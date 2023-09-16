FSU quarterback Jordan Travis returns after first-half injury vs. Boston College

Florida State starting quarterback Jordan Travis went down late in the first half during the Seminoles game at Boston College. Travis returned to the game in the second half.

Travis attempted to extend the play but was taken down by BC linebacker Kam Arnold, falling on his left side. Travis was down after the play, forcing an injury time-out. He could be seen holding his left hand in his pouch when he came off the field.

Travis stayed on the sideline until halftime. At halftime, he's 5-10 passing for 79 yards and one touchdown to tight end Jaheim Bell. He's also rushed for 25 yards. Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker could be seen warming up when Travis went down.

Travis has played a major role in FSU's return to the top of the college football world and is expected to leave a major impact this season. He's an early Heisman favorite and he's elevated the Seminoles to a 2-0 record and the program's highest ranking since 2017.

Last season, he passed for 3,214 yards and 24 touchdowns, guiding FSU to a 10-3 record. He also rushed for 417 yards and seven touchdowns.

Who is Tate Rodemaker?

Depending on Travis' status in the second half, Rodemaker would step in as FSU's quarterback. He won the battle for the backup spot during fall camp over Brock Glenn and AJ Duffy.

Last season, he was 18-31 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Rodemaker came in relief of Travis after he suffered an injury late in the first half last season in FSU's game at Louisville. Travis was 11-for-11 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns to start the game, all in the first quarter.

Rodemaker relieved an injured Travis and led a come-from-behind win by directing three scoring drives in the second half. Rodemaker finished the game 6-for-10 passing for 109 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 7:54 remaining in the 35-31 win.

He has logged some playing time this season, last week against Southern Miss. He was 3-3 passing for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

